Jay-Z Admits: Listening To Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Was ‘Very Very Uncomfortable’

Jay-Z is finally opening up about his infidelity to Beyonce and his feelings when hearing her explosive album, Lemonade.

In an interview with T: The New York Times Style Magazine, the rapper said, “You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something ’cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself. So, you know, most people don’t want to do that. You don’t want to look inside yourself. And so you walk away.”

He went on to add that after going through a very rough patch with wife Beyonce, 36, hearing her tell-all songs was “very very uncomfortable.”

PHOTOS: Secret Feud! Kanye’s Evil Plot To Upstage Beyonce Exposed

He also admitted that he played his deeply personal 4:44 for her before its release. He claimed it helped them get through the chaos because he tends to shut down when things get difficult, hence the “infidelity.”

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session,” Jay-Z, 47, admitted.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, both artists worked on their own albums after their cheating scandal – each touching on tough moments in their relationship – as well as on a joint album that has yet to be released.

“We were sitting in the eye of that hurricane,” the rapper said. “The best place is right in the middle of the pain. And that’s where we were sitting. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations.”

PHOTOS: Beyoncé, Katie Holmes & More! Jenna Bush Tells All On White House Celeb Encounters

Jay-Z added that despite it all, the new parents were both “really proud” of the art they created from their problem.

“And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft,” concluded the rapper. “I think she’s amazing.”

What do you think of Jay-Z’s shocking Beyonce confession? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.