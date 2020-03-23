I’ll Bi That For A Dollar: Bisexual Reality TV Stars You Didn't Know Swing Both Ways Bisexual and pansexual reality stars that may surprise you.

Now, more than ever, representation matters! Reality TV has boomed and its LGBTQ+ stars have household names. It seems that most of the representation in reality television comes from the first two letter of LGBTQ+ as the many of news stories focus on the gay and lesbian stars. But there’s an abundance of bisexual and pansexual stars as well, meaning that they don’t just find love with the same sex but instead can find it with anyone. And more love in this world can only be a good thing.

From stars like Bachelor In Paradise’s Demi Burnett and Queer Eye foodie Antoni Porowski to Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Moniece Slaughter, these stars’ open and out bisexuality means that younger people who identify similarly can find real representation in media.

