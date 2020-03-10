Fitness Model Ally Courtnall’s Most Sizzling Instagram Looks

Fitness model Ally Courtnall has the perfect combination of sexiness and athleticism, so it is no surprise that her career is taking off. The buzz around Courtnall first began when she went to UCLA, where she represented the school in both soccer and track & field. Once she graduated, her modeling career took front stage as she has appeared in campaigns for Adidas, H&M, Lululemon, Nike, Athleta and Asics. Courtnall’s Instagram presence has grown quickly, thanks in part to her sexy photos and her workout videos.

“Fitness is my passion, so I always enjoy sharing my workout,” she says.

In addition to her sexy snapshots and awesome workouts, Courtnall also loves giving a peek into her everyday life, whether it is hanging with her boyfriend, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, or her mouthwatering recipes.

“I love sharing as much as I can without taking away from being present in my relationships in real life,” she says, revealing she has learned how to brush off the haters.

“I try to not let it get to me, but sometimes it hurts – and I will never understand why someone goes out of their way to try and make a stranger feel small,” she says. “I really feel sorry for those people honestly. Misery loves company so you’ve just got to brush it off and keep it moving because I refuse to let someone who doesn’t even know me bring me down.”

Wise words!

Ready to drool? Check out Ally Courtnall’s Hottest Instagram Snapshots!