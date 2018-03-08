Dodged A Bullet? Farrah Abraham’s Ex-Boyfriend Once Arrested For Possession Of Drugs thumbnail

Dodged A Bullet? Farrah Abraham’s Ex-Boyfriend Once Arrested For Possession Of Drugs

Did Aden Stay's dark past force the former ‘Teen Mom’ star to dump him?

Farrah Abraham is back on the market! After the former Teen Mom OG star told Radar that it’s over with her new boyfriend Aden Stay after only a week of dating, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal his dark criminal past.

In an online docket for Clark County Court, Stay was arrested on May 12, 2003 for one count of possession of marijuana and four counts of trafficking in controlled substance.
Public Information Officer for the Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed to Radar, “Stay was arrested for a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.”
In a mug shot obtained by Radar, Stay, now 40, could be seen frowning in the photo.
All charges against Stay were dismissed.
But his arrests don’t end there. According to a court docket for First Circuit, Wahiawa Division in Hawaii, Stay was arrested on April 28, 2004 for reckless driving and driving without a valid license. Both charges were dismissed without prejudice on July 13, 2006.
Abraham, 26, exclusively told Radar that she split from her stuntman boyfriend one week after confirming the relationship. “I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success. I’m focused on work right now, between TV and film projects.”

She added, “I wish him well, but I’m not rushing into relationships. I like to take my time to do it right for myself and for my daughter. Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”

Abraham has deleted all photos of her boyfriend from her social media. She told Us Weekly last week, “Aden is amazing. I’m a lucky woman. I feel blessed. We have just started our relationship and I feel like I met someone who is amazing.” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

