Dodged A Bullet? Farrah Abraham’s Ex-Boyfriend Once Arrested For Possession Of Drugs
Farrah Abraham is back on the market! After the former Teen Mom OG star told Radar that it’s over with her new boyfriend Aden Stay after only a week of dating, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal his dark criminal past.
But his arrests don’t end there. According to a court docket for First Circuit, Wahiawa Division in Hawaii, Stay was arrested on April 28, 2004 for reckless driving and driving without a valid license. Both charges were dismissed without prejudice on July 13, 2006.
Abraham, 26, exclusively told Radar that she split from her stuntman boyfriend one week after confirming the relationship. “I need to watch whom I date as many men target me for my success. I’m focused on work right now, between TV and film projects.”
She added, “I wish him well, but I’m not rushing into relationships. I like to take my time to do it right for myself and for my daughter. Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”
Abraham has deleted all photos of her boyfriend from her social media. She told Us Weekly last week, “Aden is amazing. I’m a lucky woman. I feel blessed. We have just started our relationship and I feel like I met someone who is amazing.”
