Emma Watson Shares Sweet PDA With New Boyfriend Chord Overstreet!
Emma Watson can’t get enough of her new boyfriend Chord Overstreet! Last week, the gorgeous brunette was spotted holding hands with the former Glee star during a day date in sunny Los Angeles — and they couldn’t stop smiling! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Emma Watson, 27, is a smitten kitten with her hunky new beau, Chord Overstreet 29.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
While the beloved stars have yet to speak out about their unexpected romance, they were spotted holding hands in LA while on a cheeky day date — and look at those smiles!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
As Radar readers know, Watson has always been very secretive about her love life.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
She previously spoke out about longtime boyfriend William Knight, explaining to reporters that she liked to keep her relationships out of the Hollywood spotlight. With Overstreet, however, it’s unlikely that will happen!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
According to various reports, the stars have been dating for about one month, as they were spotted having a romantic dinner together back on February 7.
According to various reports, the stars have been dating for about one month, as they were spotted having a romantic dinner together back on February 7.
The actor has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since his days in the popular series, but will surely be welcomed back into Hollywood circles now that he's dating Women's Rights advocate Emma Watson.
