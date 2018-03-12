Emma Watson Shares Sweet PDA With New Boyfriend Chord Overstreet! thumbnail

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

New Photos

Emma Watson Shares Sweet PDA With New Boyfriend Chord Overstreet!

The beauty was all smiles while holding hands with the handsome ‘Glee’ star.

By
Posted on
Emma Watson Shares Sweet PDA With New Boyfriend Chord Overstreet! thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Emma Watson Shares Sweet PDA With New Boyfriend Chord Overstreet!
1 of 9
Emma Watson can’t get enough of her new boyfriend Chord Overstreet! Last week, the gorgeous brunette was spotted holding hands with the former Glee star during a day date in sunny Los Angeles — and they couldn’t stop smiling! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Emma Watson, 27, is a smitten kitten with her hunky new beau, Chord Overstreet 29.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the beloved stars have yet to speak out about their unexpected romance, they were spotted holding hands in LA while on a cheeky day date — and look at those smiles!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Watson has always been very secretive about her love life.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She previously spoke out about longtime boyfriend William Knight, explaining to reporters that she liked to keep her relationships out of the Hollywood spotlight. With Overstreet, however, it’s unlikely that will happen!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to various reports, the stars have been dating for about one month, as they were spotted having a romantic dinner together back on February 7.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

They were also reportedly seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together just days ago!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Overstreet was best friends with former Glee costar Mark Salling — who took his own life this January 2018.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actor has mostly stayed out of the spotlight since his days in the popular series, but will surely be welcomed back into Hollywood circles now that he's dating Women's Rights advocate Emma Watson. Do you think the actress and Chord Overstreet make a cute couple? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments