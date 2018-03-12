Emma Watson Shares Sweet PDA With New Boyfriend Chord Overstreet!

Chord Overstreet! Last week, the gorgeous brunette was spotted holding hands with the former Glee star during a day date in sunny Los Angeles — and they couldn’t stop smiling! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos. Emma Watson can’t get enough of her new boyfriend! Last week, the gorgeous brunette was spotted holding hands with the former Glee star during a day date in sunny Los Angeles — and they couldn’t stop smiling! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Emma Watson, 27, is a smitten kitten with her hunky new beau, Chord Overstreet 29. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While the beloved stars have yet to speak out about their unexpected romance, they were spotted holding hands in LA while on a cheeky day date — and look at those smiles! Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Watson has always been very secretive about her love life. Photo credit: BACKGRID

William Knight, explaining to reporters that she liked to keep her relationships out of the Hollywood spotlight. With Overstreet, however, She previously spoke out about longtime boyfriend, explaining to reporters that she liked to keep her relationships out of the Hollywood spotlight. With Overstreet, however, it’s unlikely that will happen Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to various reports, the stars have been dating for about one month, as they were spotted having a romantic dinner together back on February 7. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Mark Salling — who As Radar readers know, Overstreet was best friends with former Glee costar— who took his own life this January 2018 Photo credit: BACKGRID