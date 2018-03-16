Demi Lovato Hides Under Dark Hood After Mom’s Chilling Tell-All

Demi Lovato was caught looking glum when leaving her New York City hotel this Thursday, days after her mom dropped a shocking tell-all about the singer’s dark drug past. Is the brunette beauty going into hiding? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos and learn more. was caught looking glum when leaving her New York City hotel this Thursday, days after her mom dropped a shocking tell-all about the singer’s dark drug past. Is the brunette beauty going into hiding? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos and learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Demi Lovato, 25, was not in the mood to speak to fans when she left her NYC hotel this Thursday. As she made her exit, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer hid under a dark furry hoodie and avoided the cameras. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The icy outing comes after Lovato’s mother exposed a tell-all book about her famous daughter’s dark past. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Dianna De la Garza opened up about the performer’s battle with In it,opened up about the performer’s battle with drugs, booze and crippling depression Photo credit: BACKGRID

De la Garza also claimed Lovato began cutting her wrists and leaving “bloody rags” next to her bed. The self-harm got so bad that the concerned mother began wondering if she would walk into Lovato’s room to find her dead. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lovato has previously opened up about her struggles with anxiety. In various interview before her mother’s tell-all she also revealed that she turned to food for comfort, and later developed an eating disorder because she didn’t feel thin enough. Photo credit: BACKGRID

At one point in the book, De la Garza claimed her daughter wanted to die while on a plane that was taking her to rehab. She was so reluctant on getting help that she preferred to end her life. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Now, Demi Lovato is sober and happy. She’s working on new music and living life to the fullest after her recent breakup. She’s also said that she’s learned to embrace her curves and love herself like she never did before. Photo credit: BACKGRID