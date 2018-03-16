RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Demi Lovato Hides Under Dark Hood After Mom’s Chilling Tell-All
1
of
9
1 of 9
Demi Lovato was caught looking glum when leaving her New York City hotel this Thursday, days after her mom dropped a shocking tell-all about the singer’s dark drug past. Is the brunette beauty going into hiding? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 9
Demi Lovato, 25, was not in the mood to speak to fans when she left her NYC hotel this Thursday. As she made her exit, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer hid under a dark furry hoodie and avoided the cameras.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 9
The icy outing comes after Lovato’s mother exposed a tell-all book about her famous daughter’s dark past.
De la Garza also claimed Lovato began cutting her wrists and leaving “bloody rags” next to her bed. The self-harm got so bad that the concerned mother began wondering if she would walk into Lovato’s room to find her dead.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
6 of 9
Lovato has previously opened up about her struggles with anxiety. In various interview before her mother’s tell-all she also revealed that she turned to food for comfort, and later developed an eating disorder because she didn’t feel thin enough.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
7 of 9
At one point in the book, De la Garza claimed her daughter wanted to die while on a plane that was taking her to rehab. She was so reluctant on getting help that she preferred to end her life.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
8 of 9
Now, Demi Lovato is sober and happy. She’s working on new music and living life to the fullest after her recent breakup. She’s also said that she’s learned to embrace her curves and love herself like she never did before.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
9 of 9
The beauty’s currently touring the world with DJ Khaled for her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour! Why do you think she looked so glum on her latest outing? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
Demi Lovato was caught looking glum when leaving her New York City hotel this Thursday, days after her mom dropped a shocking tell-all about the singer’s dark drug past. Is the brunette beauty going into hiding? Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the photos and learn more.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Demi Lovato, 25, was not in the mood to speak to fans when she left her NYC hotel this Thursday. As she made her exit, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer hid under a dark furry hoodie and avoided the cameras.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The icy outing comes after Lovato’s mother exposed a tell-all book about her famous daughter’s dark past.
De la Garza also claimed Lovato began cutting her wrists and leaving “bloody rags” next to her bed. The self-harm got so bad that the concerned mother began wondering if she would walk into Lovato’s room to find her dead.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Lovato has previously opened up about her struggles with anxiety. In various interview before her mother’s tell-all she also revealed that she turned to food for comfort, and later developed an eating disorder because she didn’t feel thin enough.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
At one point in the book, De la Garza claimed her daughter wanted to die while on a plane that was taking her to rehab. She was so reluctant on getting help that she preferred to end her life.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Now, Demi Lovato is sober and happy. She’s working on new music and living life to the fullest after her recent breakup. She’s also said that she’s learned to embrace her curves and love herself like she never did before.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The beauty’s currently touring the world with DJ Khaled for her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour! Why do you think she looked so glum on her latest outing? Sound off in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.