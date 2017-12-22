Courtney Reveals Bombshell Sexual Harassment Claim Against ‘Powerful Hollywood Men’

But Stodden said she decided to get help from her depression
. “Through the right friendships, relationships, therapy, and channels for emotional expression (like music, writing and acting) I’ve been able to face my demons, acknowledge them and gain strength in myself,” she told Radar. “This means turning a new leaf, being honest with myself, not pretending anymore to smile when I really feel like crying, saying how I feel and what I feel… and standing up for myself even if it’s scary to do so.”
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.