Courtney Stodden’s Sex Tape: Secret Footage Found! thumbnail

EXCLUSIVE

Courtney Stodden’s Sex Tape: Secret Footage Found!

See the shocking video of the blond bombshell.

By
Posted on
Courtney Stodden’s Sex Tape: Secret Footage Found! thumbnail
View gallery 10
Getty & VIVID.com

Courtney Stodden joined a list of celebrities who filmed a XXX-rated porn movie for Vivid Entertainment and RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the never-before-seen footage from the raunchy video. The buxom blonde, 23, was a hit on film in her first-ever adult flick. “Courtney is awesome,” Vivid honcho Steven Hirsch told Radar. Click through the gallery to see the former Teen Bride in never-before-seen footage from her porn!

Courtney Stodden’s Sex Tape: Secret Footage Found!
1 of 10
Courtney Stodden joined a list of celebrities who filmed a XXX-rated porn movie for Vivid Entertainment and RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the never-before-seen footage from the raunchy video. The buxom blonde, 23, was a hit on film in her first-ever adult flick. "Courtney is awesome,” Vivid honcho Steven Hirsch told Radar. Click through the gallery to see the former Teen Bride in never-before-seen footage from her porn!

Photo credit: Getty & VIVID.com

Courtney Uncovered: The Courtney Stodden Sex Tape was a huge hit for Vivid after it was released, and Radar obtained secret footage from her adult film debut.

Photo credit: VIVID.com

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE! Stodden showed off her surgically enhanced breasts in the shocking video.
Stodden’s sexy red bikini barely covered her huge boobs in the 2015 solo porn video she filmed.

Photo credit: VIVID.com

Stodden’s close-up was found in the footage released by Vivid to Radar.

Photo credit: VIVID.com

She separated from her husband, Doug Hutchison, and hit the dating circuit after filming her porn video.

Photo credit: VIVID.com

“People love being around her,” Vivid’s Hirsch told Radar about Stodden and her single life. “I’m sure she’ll be successful in her dating life as she is in every other part of her life."

Photo credit: VIVID.com

Stodden bravely revealed that she had stood up to the bullies in her life. “In the past, I’ve been victimized by a few very powerful men in Hollywood,” she said as many women in the industry came forward to reveal the harassment and assault they endured for years in the entertainment business.
The sexy reality star explained that she suffered from depression, but found help. “Through the right friendships, relationships, therapy, and channels for emotional expression (like music, writing and acting) I’ve been able to face my demons, acknowledge them and gain strength in myself,” she told Radar. “This means turning a new leaf, being honest with myself, not pretending anymore to smile when I really feel like crying, saying how I feel and what I feel… and standing up for myself even if it’s scary to do so.”

Photo credit: VIVID.com

What do you think about Courtney’s found footage from her sex tape? Sound off in comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: VIVID.com

Comments