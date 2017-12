Courtney Stodden’s Sex Tape: Secret Footage Found!

The sexy reality star explained that she suffered from depression , but found help. “Through the right friendships, relationships, therapy, and channels for emotional expression (like music, writing and acting) I’ve been able to face my demons, acknowledge them and gain strength in myself,” she told Radar. “This means turning a new leaf, being honest with myself, not pretending anymore to smile when I really feel like crying, saying how I feel and what I feel… and standing up for myself even if it’s scary to do so.”