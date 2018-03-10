Are Corey Gamble And Kris Jenner Engaged? See The Photos thumbnail

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Getting Married?

Are Corey Gamble And Kris Jenner Engaged? See The Photos

He's spotted wearing a silver band on his engagement finger.

By
Posted on
Are Corey Gamble And Kris Jenner Engaged? See The Photos thumbnail
View gallery 6

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Are Corey Gamble And Kris Jenner Engaged? See The Photos
1 of 6
Are Corey Gamble and ‘Momager’ Kris Jenner finally engaged? That’s the rumor after he was spotted wearing a new ring. RadarOnline.com has all the latest details on their romance – click through for more.
Gamble, 37, was spotted wearing a silver band as he made his way to Palm Restaurant for lunch.
He was not seen wearing the ring when he was out with Jenner, 62, a couple of days before.
The pair were all smiles when they were spotted out at Mr Chow’s restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night]
RadarOnline.com had previously reported that the couple might be splitting after he was spotted out looking miserable with his friends.
Jenner has been spending a lot of time with daughter Kylie Jenner recently after she gave birth to her daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments