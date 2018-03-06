On The Brink? Kris’ Boy Toy Corey ‘Miserable’ As Romance With Monster Momager Crumbles

Corey Gamble is “miserable” as his relationship with Kris Jenner hangs in the balance, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

His four-year romance with the monster momager is said to have hit a bump in the road yet again and he’s been moaning to pals that he doesn’t know what to do with himself!

As Radar previously reported exclusively, the tumultuous couple were in a rocky relationship from the start, most recently with Jenner, 62, kicking Gamble to the curb for Nigerian billionaire Christopher Cunningham.

Sources reveal to Radar things took a turn for the worse last week when Gamble headed out with friends to Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood, but spent the entire night not speaking to anyone glued to his phone texting Jenner.

An eyewitness said: “He was sat with a huge group of people but barely spoke with any of them, unless someone directly came over to the table to say hello and shake his hand.

“He was sat away from them all with his head down on his phone for hours, and later switched tables and did the same thing with another group of people.

“Corey looked lost and absolutely miserable all night, even though the place was packed and full of A-list stars.”

The informant told Radar exclusively that even Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire were both in attendance, and Drake even showed up for a surprise DJ set, but Gamble didn’t even lift his head to pay attention to the rapper, who was with a huge entourage.

“He’s gotten used to having such a lavish lifestyle and being part of one of the most powerful families in the world,” the source went on.

“So when Kris decides she doesn’t want him around he’s like a lost child, and doesn’t have many close friends of his own who he can trust.

“He’s a naturally shy guy and although he’s trying to throw himself into the clubbing scene while Kris decides what she wants, it’s clearly not working for him.”

