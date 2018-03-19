RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Happy Family! Christina El Moussa’s Beau Carries Son As They Head To Sunday Church
1
of
9
1 of 9
Christina El Moussa can't get enough of hot new beau Ant Anstead — and apparently, neither can her kids! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos of the love-struck duo's latest happy family outing.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
2 of 9
Christina El Moussa, 34, looked happy as ever this Sunday morning when she headed to church with her to children and hunky boyfriend Ant Anstead, 39.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 9
The blonde beauty looked relaxed while walking with her young daughter, Taylor, 7, while Ant carried two-year-old Brayden in his arms!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 9
The little family was all smiles on their day off, though Christina's baby daddy, Tarek El Moussa, was nowhere to be seen.
Do you think Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are headed down the aisle? Let us know in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
Christina El Moussa can't get enough of hot new beau Ant Anstead — and apparently, neither can her kids! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos of the love-struck duo's latest happy family outing.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Christina El Moussa, 34, looked happy as ever this Sunday morning when she headed to church with her to children and hunky boyfriend Ant Anstead, 39.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The blonde beauty looked relaxed while walking with her young daughter, Taylor, 7, while Ant carried two-year-old Brayden in his arms!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The little family was all smiles on their day off, though Christina's baby daddy, Tarek El Moussa, was nowhere to be seen.
Do you think Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are headed down the aisle? Let us know in the comments below.We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.