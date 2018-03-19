Happy Family! Christina El Moussa’s Beau Carries Son As They Head To Sunday Church thumbnail

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

New Photos

Happy Family! Christina El Moussa’s Beau Carries Son As They Head To Sunday Church

Tarek is very 'annoyed' that Anstead is spending time with his children, source says.

By
Posted on
Happy Family! Christina El Moussa’s Beau Carries Son As They Head To Sunday Church thumbnail
View gallery 9
BACKGRID

RadarOnline participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Happy Family! Christina El Moussa’s Beau Carries Son As They Head To Sunday Church
1 of 9
Christina El Moussa can't get enough of hot new beau Ant Anstead — and apparently, neither can her kids! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos of the love-struck duo's latest happy family outing.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Christina El Moussa, 34, looked happy as ever this Sunday morning when she headed to church with her to children and hunky boyfriend Ant Anstead, 39.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The blonde beauty looked relaxed while walking with her young daughter, Taylor, 7, while Ant carried two-year-old Brayden in his arms!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The little family was all smiles on their day off, though Christina's baby daddy, Tarek El Moussa, was nowhere to be seen.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Tarek, 36, and Christina finalized their divorce in 2018, about one year since they called it quits. The divorce caused a huge rift between Christina and her parents, but it seems it was all worth it!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Following her split from Tarek, Christina moved on with bad boy Doug Spedding, later to find love with British TV personality Ant Anstead.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Since they began their romance this 2018, Christina and Ant have been inseparable. They've often been spotted canoodling around Anaheim, going on bike tours, grabbing a bite, and taking the Flip or Flop star's kids to church!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

A source told Radar that Tarek was beyond "annoyed" when he found out Ant was spending so much time with his kids — but it doesn't look like Christina really cares!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Do you think Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead are headed down the aisle? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments