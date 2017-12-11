Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor Shows Off Her Sexy Side In Steamy Photoshoot

Christie Brinkley
's teenage daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook
is all grown up! This December 5, the blonde beauty took part in a steamy pin-up photoshoot that revealed her supermodel-looks and sexy body! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the racy photos.
Christie Brinkley, 63, should be proud! In her model debut, 19-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook, looked like a mini-me of her famous mother.
Dressed in head-to-toe vintage sailor-wear, the supermodel legend's daughter looked sweet and stunning!
For the retro shoot, up-and-coming model, Cook, rocked bright red lipstick and old-school Hollywood curls.
For the sexiest photo, she wore a black-and-white polka dot crop top, black mini skirt and matching fur heels. She held a red phone to her ear as she posed seductively on a white furry rug.
