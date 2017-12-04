Hot Couple Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Strip Down During Sexy Beach Vacation thumbnail

Hot Couple Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Strip Down During Sexy Beach Vacation

See the abtastic duo show off their enviable bodies!

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum were just spotted showing off their toned bodies on a sexy beach getaway in Los Cabos, Mexico. The actor was pictured walking along the shore shirtless, while his gorgeous wife – and birthday girl – relaxed under the sun in a teeny white bikini. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.

Jenna Dewan Tatum's years of professional dancing sure did wonders for the stunning star – and she knows it!

The outspoken brunette strutted her stuff in a barely-there white bikini while on her tropical birthday-weekend vacation with husband Channing Tatum.

She tied a red cover-up while walking on the sand and protected her A-lister skin with a white and black hat.

The beauty enjoyed the warm breeze while her baby daddy played with what looked to be a telescope.

As Radar readers know, Jenna, 37, and Channing, 37, met on the set of Step Up in 2006. While their romance began as a classic film fling, they quickly fell deep in love and tied the knot in 2009. They now share daughter Everly, 4.

Known as one of Hollywood's sexiest and funniest couples, the two have gushed about each other various times in public interviews.

Recently, Jenna told Ellen DeGeneres the story of how they began dating, claiming Channing showed up in her hotel room in his underwear, cowboy boots and a sombrero and told her he wanted to be in a relationship.

In the past few months, the gorgeous duo has been spotted enjoying various romantic vacations – the last having been in the gorgeous beaches of Hawaii.

Not surprisingly, their picture-perfect bodies always take the spotlight.

What do you think of Jenna Dewan Tatum and Channing Tatum's latest Cabo vacation?

