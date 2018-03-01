Cha-Ching & Bling! What Will the 2018 Nominees Get in Their Oscar Swag Bag?

It’s good to be an Oscar nominee. Every year an Oscar swag bag is given to those stars nominated in the acting and director categories, as a way of honoring them, even if only one person takes home the gold statuette. It’s not just any gift bag, mind you, but one that’s usually worth six-figures.
Put together by the company Distinctive Assets, who is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the “Everyone Wins” bag is a pretty sweet deal. “We give the bag out to acknowledge a job well done. Celebs are just people and they love getting a gift,” founder of Distinctive Assets Lash Fary told Fox News last year.
Distinctive Assets described the swag as “a blend of fabulous, fun, quirky and indulgent items meant to thrill and pamper those who may have everything money can buy but still savor the simple joy of a gift.”
It can include a wide variety of luxury and everyday items – from destination trips to underarm sweat patches. There are also items like jewelry, skincare and beauty products, gadgets, lots of other gourmet food items, and specialty items like a pelvic exercise tracker.
Rogue Maple Syrup, Mustard and other type condiments, and all made in Montreal, Canada. Very French Canadian.
Photo credit: Rogue Maple
Let's head to Africa! Included is a 12-night Tanzania trip for two from International Expedition. The stay includes meals, spa services, a hot air balloon safari with champagne, cooking lessons, horseback riding, snorkeling and lodging.
Photo credit: Tarangire Treetops
How about a lovely stay at the Avaton Luxury Villas Resort in Halkidiki, Greece? Amenities include scuba diving, luxury yacht tours, helicopter rides, private butler and more. Pretty sure it'll be amazing.
Photo credit: Avaton Luxury Villas Resort
A week-long spa retreat at Golden Door in Northern California that includes food, accommodations, various classes, in-room massage and full use of the 600-acre facility.
Photo credit: Golden Door Spa
10 sessions with personal trainer Alexis Seletzky. All that champagne and award dinners take a toll, so this will definitely come in handy.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Healing Saint's skin serum and follicle stimulant—moisturizers extraordinaire.
Photo credit: Healing Saint
Dandi Patch underarm sweat patches because it sucks when you're a celeb on the red carpet and you sweat in designer dresses.
Photo credit: Dandi Patches
A lifetime supply of Oxygenetix Breathable Foundation and Moisturizer to help your skin breeeathe while covering up!
Photo credit: Oxygenetix Skincare
MZ Skin firming eye cream and golden treatment mask. Saturated with gold nanoparticles, Niacinamide, Vitamin C and Collagen to plump and firm the skin—always a beauty necessity.
Photo credit: MZ Skincare
A one-year supply of ALLÉL's skin care program, which is a DNA-based skincare line to suit your skin.
Photo credit: ALLEL
Weight loss supplement Hydroxycut Organic, a natural source of energy that helps your metabolism.
Photo credit: Hydroxycut
10-piece Inception of Beauty makeup set, a luxurious makeup line that is stylish and affordable for every makeup lover.
Color-changing lipstick from Blush & Whimsy, bringing lip magic to life!
Photo credit: Blush & Whimsy
LE CÈLINE eyelashes products. Ah, the beauty of long, luxurious lashes.
Photo credit: Le Celine
An 18-minute phobia-relief session with expert Kalliope Barlis, who guides people into greater mental discipline in all aspects of life.