Cha-Ching & Bling! What Will the 2018 Nominees Get in Their Oscar Swag Bag?

It’s good to be an Oscar nominee. Every year an Oscar swag bag is given to those stars nominated in the acting and director categories, as a way of honoring them, even if only one person takes home the gold statuette. It’s not just any gift bag, mind you, but one that’s usually worth six-figures.

Put together by the company Distinctive Assets, who is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the “Everyone Wins” bag is a pretty sweet deal. “We give the bag out to acknowledge a job well done. Celebs are just people and they love getting a gift,” founder of Distinctive Assets Lash Fary told Fox News last year.

Distinctive Assets described the swag as “a blend of fabulous, fun, quirky and indulgent items meant to thrill and pamper those who may have everything money can buy but still savor the simple joy of a gift.”

It can include a wide variety of luxury and everyday items – from destination trips to underarm sweat patches. There are also items like jewelry, skincare and beauty products, gadgets, lots of other gourmet food items, and specialty items like a pelvic exercise tracker.

So newbie Oscar nominees like Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Daniel Kaluuya, Sam Rockwell and Timotheé Chalamet can find out what it’s like to be pampered a bit.

Take a look at what the 2018 Oscar nominees will be taking home in this year’s swag bag in the gallery above! (via USA Today)

