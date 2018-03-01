Cha-Ching & Bling! What Will the 2018 Nominees Get in Their Oscar Swag Bag? thumbnail

Cha-Ching & Bling! What Will the 2018 Nominees Get in Their Oscar Swag Bag?

Find out what the A-listers will be getting!

It’s good to be an Oscar nominee. Every year an Oscar swag bag is given to those stars nominated in the acting and director categories, as a way of honoring them, even if only one person takes home the gold statuette. It’s not just any gift bag, mind you, but one that’s usually worth six-figures.

Put together by the company Distinctive Assets, who is not affiliated with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the “Everyone Wins” bag is a pretty sweet deal. “We give the bag out to acknowledge a job well done. Celebs are just people and they love getting a gift,” founder of Distinctive Assets Lash Fary told Fox News last year.

Distinctive Assets described the swag as “a blend of fabulous, fun, quirky and indulgent items meant to thrill and pamper those who may have everything money can buy but still savor the simple joy of a gift.”

It can include a wide variety of luxury and everyday items – from destination trips to underarm sweat patches. There are also items like jewelry, skincare and beauty products, gadgets, lots of other gourmet food items, and specialty items like a pelvic exercise tracker.

So newbie Oscar nominees like Margot Robbie, Allison Janney, Daniel Kaluuya, Sam Rockwell and Timotheé Chalamet can find out what it’s like to be pampered a bit.

Take a look at what the 2018 Oscar nominees will be taking home in this year’s swag bag in the gallery above! (via USA Today)

 

A nominee will get a relaxing 7-day Hawaii trip at Koloa Landing Resort in Poipu, with all the comforts and amenities Hawaii can offer.

Photo credit: Koloa Landing Resort

Rogue Maple Syrup, Mustard and other type condiments, and all made in Montreal, Canada. Very French Canadian.

Photo credit: Rogue Maple

Let's head to Africa! Included is a 12-night Tanzania trip for two from International Expedition. The stay includes meals, spa services, a hot air balloon safari with champagne, cooking lessons, horseback riding, snorkeling and lodging.

Photo credit: Tarangire Treetops

How about a lovely stay at the Avaton Luxury Villas Resort in Halkidiki, Greece? Amenities include scuba diving, luxury yacht tours, helicopter rides, private butler and more. Pretty sure it'll be amazing.

Photo credit: Avaton Luxury Villas Resort

A week-long spa retreat at Golden Door in Northern California that includes food, accommodations, various classes, in-room massage and full use of the 600-acre facility.

Photo credit: Golden Door Spa

10 sessions with personal trainer Alexis Seletzky. All that champagne and award dinners take a toll, so this will definitely come in handy.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Healing Saint's skin serum and follicle stimulant—moisturizers extraordinaire.

Photo credit: Healing Saint

Dandi Patch underarm sweat patches because it sucks when you're a celeb on the red carpet and you sweat in designer dresses.

Photo credit: Dandi Patches

A lifetime supply of Oxygenetix Breathable Foundation and Moisturizer to help your skin breeeathe while covering up!

Photo credit: Oxygenetix Skincare

MZ Skin firming eye cream and golden treatment mask. Saturated with gold nanoparticles, Niacinamide, Vitamin C and Collagen to plump and firm the skin—always a beauty necessity.

Photo credit: MZ Skincare

A one-year supply of ALLÉL's skin care program, which is a DNA-based skincare line to suit your skin.

Photo credit: ALLEL

Weight loss supplement Hydroxycut Organic, a natural source of energy that helps your metabolism.

Photo credit: Hydroxycut

10-piece Inception of Beauty makeup set, a luxurious makeup line that is stylish and affordable for every makeup lover.
Color-changing lipstick from Blush & Whimsy, bringing lip magic to life!

Photo credit: Blush & Whimsy

LE CÈLINE eyelashes products. Ah, the beauty of long, luxurious lashes.

Photo credit: Le Celine

An 18-minute phobia-relief session with expert Kalliope Barlis, who guides people into greater mental discipline in all aspects of life.

Photo credit: YouTube

Look Fabulous Forever makeup specially formulated for older women. Now we're talking.

Photo credit: Look Fabulous Forever

My Magic Mud toothpaste, which combines activated coconut shell charcoal and bentonite clay. Okaaay.

Photo credit: My Magic Mud

M.Y.O cosmetic clutch 'cause when you gotta carry your makeup, a cool clutch is the thing.

Photo credit: M.Y.O. Cosmetic Clutch

Nurse Gigi skin rejuvenation procedures such as laser treatments, dermal fillers and more.

Photo credit: Nurse Gigi

Oumere anti-aging skincare—they got all kinds.

Photo credit: Oumere

Paiva Aloe Gorgeous! Integrated activated charcoal mask & cleanser, for all skin types

Photo credit: Paiva Aloe Gorgeous!

PETA's cruelty-free bath bombs--take a bath knowing animals were safe!

Photo credit: PETA Cruelty Free

A.I. beauty startup PROVEN's personalized skincare products

Photo credit: Proven Skin Care

Quip's oral care kit to keep them teeth pearly white

Photo credit: Quip Oral Care

Chao Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation dental procedure, which is pretty much exactly how it sounds.
Totalee hair care products, which breathes life into your hair.

Photo credit: Totalee Hair

Wetsleeve on-the-go hydration sleeve, for those long runs, walks or any strenuous outside activity.

Photo credit: Wetsleeve

Youthblast anti-aging supplement and 24k Gold Facial. Come on, that looks really cool, right?
Edible jewelry from Chocolatines, which includes 72% dark chocolate swirled with Koji sake, adorned with an edible sugar diamond. Um, yes, please?

Photo credit: Chocolatines

Locally-grown oranges, courtesy of delivery app EpiFruit—and not just your regular old oranges, either.
Lemonade-flavored moonshine from Southern Wicked Lemonade. "Sip. Mix. Shoot."

Photo credit: Southern Wicked Lemonade

Jarritos Mexican soda—the soda looks delicious but you've got to check out the cool website!

Photo credit: Jarritos

The Danish cookbook Cook Yourself Happy, filled with the very best of Danish cuisine and mouth-watering selection of authentic, traditional Danish recipes.

Photo credit: Cook Yourself Happy

Organic, vegan and small-batch Delicacies lollipops, for a little something sweet and natural.
Quincy Herbals detox tea to help blast the belly fat.

Photo credit: Quincy Herbals

Two gourmet pretzel gift boxes from Posh Pretzels. Those look so good, amirite?

Photo credit: Posh Pretzels

A 10,000 bowl donation to an animal shelter of their choice and bags of pet food from Halo, Purely For Pets. What a great gift for the pet lovers in us all!

Photo credit: Halo Purely Pets

A Luxura Diamonds "conflict-free" necklace—so simple and pretty.

Photo credit: Luxura Diamonds

Happiest Tee's American-made T-shirts, for a comfy fit.

Photo credit: Happiest Tee

Liwu jewelry from Ireland, which specializes in fine-crafted jewelry by Áine Breen.

Photo credit: Liwu Jewelry

Safi Kilima bracelet with oval Tanzanite stones. Their fine tanzanite collections embrace the essence of Tanzania, Africa—it’s boldness, it’s energy and lush coloration.

Photo credit: Safi Kilma Tanzanite

Bangarang's Positive Cube, a wooden box filled with 199 cards of positive action and quotes.

Photo credit: Bangarang Positive Cube

Charleston & Harlow soy candles—all candles are consciously crafted by hand in their studio in Brandon, Manitoba.

Photo credit: Charleston & Harlow

Vaya's Tyffyn lunchboxes, a sort of hi-tech way to bring your lunch.

Photo credit: Vaya

The Green Garmento's multi-use Gigantote, which combines the ease of a tote with the size of a laundry bag and the structure of a basket.

Photo credit: The Green Garmento

NeverMissed dating app, which is available pre-launch. The app says, “Turn a fleeting moment into an introduction.”

Photo credit: NeverMissed

23andMe genetic service, which will let you know more about your body is you understand your DNA.

Photo credit: 23andMe

Shop Modern Innovations' levitating bluetooth speaker. Talk about hi-tech, this looks like an evil version of Star Wars BB-8.

Photo credit: Shop Modern Innovations

Pepperface, a lightweight pepper spray that keeps a woman safe, in a stylish way.

Photo credit: Pepperface

Curlee Girlee, a fun children's book about having confidence in who you are, no matter what.

Photo credit: Curlee Girlee

Justice for Vets symbolic coin, as a way to honor and support the men and women who fight for our country.

Photo credit: Justice For Vets

Commissioned work from Reian Williams Fine Art.

Photo credit: Reian Williams Fine Art

99 Creative WOWs creativity kit: These Words of Wisdom for Business is a rich with quick, colorful sound bites for new and seasoned business professionals.

Photo credit: 99 Creative Wows

