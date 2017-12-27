Camille Grammer Shows Off In Teeny Bikini After Second Cancer Scare

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
star Camille Grammer
showed off her hot bikini body during her latest Hawaiian vacation! As she surfed through the tropical waves, the blonde bombshell flashed her bare bum at the cameras! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the photos.
Camille Grammer, 49, was wet and wild on her most recent Hawaiian getaway!
She wore a thermic top and barely-there bikini bottoms as she surfed along the waves.
Her bare booty was in full display as she enjoyed the view atop the surf board.
Grammer flashed a smile at the cameras while showing off her toned legs and enviable curves despite her recent health scare
.
Her teeny bikini left little to the imagination!
As Radar readers know, Grammar suffered a horrific cancer scare just last month.
While she was momentarily hospitalized, the reality star seems to have fully recovered, as recent photos show her looking better than ever
! How do you think she looked? Let us know in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.