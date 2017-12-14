‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Suffers Second Cancer Diagnosis After Horrific Surgery

Camille Grammer’s cancer has returned. As RadarOnline.com has unfortunately learned, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared an update on her health just this Thursday via Instagram, informing fans that she had suffered a second cancer diagnosis.

“Thank you Dr. Beth Karlan for removing those pesky cancer cells. You are Amazing! This is my second cancer diagnoses. Thank God We found it early. (squamous cell carcinoma) *Early detection is key,” she wrote, sharing a post of her and her doctor in the hospital.

Thankfully, Grammer, 49, shared, she is expecting a full recovery.

“My cancer was removed and I’m resting at home. Ladies listen to your bodies. If something doesn’t seem right go for a checkup. Don’t put it off. Annual check ups are important.” she added.

As Radar reported, Grammer previously underwent a horrific surgery for stage two endometrial cancer. After a difficult battle and months of recovery, she shared bikini pictures of herself dis playing her scars. “I had a very aggressive form of cancer so, you know, when I take these photographs — at first I was embarrassed of my scars, but now I’m not. It’s part of what I’ve been through. I have survived it, I am a warrior,” she captioned the image.

