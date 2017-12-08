Unrecognizable! Caitlyn’s Face Is More Plastic Than Ever Before In Shocking New Photo

Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID
Jenner, 68, looked frozen-faced at the 2017 GQ Man of the Year Party.
The former Olympic athlete was accompanied by her hot new young girlfriend Sophia Hutchens at the event hosted at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.
Jenner has undergone several plastic surgery procedures since announcing her transition from male to female in April 2015.
As readers know, she publicly announced her name change from Bruce to Caitlyn in a July 2015 Vanity Fair cover story.
Her name and gender change became official on September 25, 2015.
Since then, Jenner's been busy keeping up with her appearance as a female by paying several visits to top Tinseltown docs.
As previously reported by Radar exclusively, plastic surgeon to the stars, Dr. Michael Salzhauer, who has not treated the celebrity, speculated Jenner has had more lip fillers to make them plumper. “Her forehead and eyebrows suggest that she’s had a forehead lift," he said.
One top doc even suggested Jenner has gone too far.
Dr. Tony Youn, who has also not treated Jenner, told Radar: “It appears that Caitlyn has what we call ‘Botox Brow!’ This is excessive arching of the eyebrows when too much botox is injected into the forehead."
