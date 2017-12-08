Unrecognizable! Caitlyn’s Face Is More Plastic Than Ever Before In Shocking New Photo

Jenner, 68, looked frozen-faced at the 2017 GQ Man of the Year Party. Photo credit: Getty Images

The former Olympic athlete was accompanied by her hot new young girlfriend Sophia Hutchens at the event hosted at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Photo credit: Getty Images

Jenner has undergone several plastic surgery procedures since announcing her transition from male to female in April 2015. Photo credit: Getty Images

As readers know, she publicly announced her name change from Bruce to Caitlyn in a July 2015 Vanity Fair cover story. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her name and gender change became official on September 25, 2015. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Since then, Jenner's been busy keeping up with her appearance as a female by paying several visits to top Tinseltown docs. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As previously reported by Radar exclusively, plastic surgeon to the stars, Dr. Michael Salzhauer, who has not treated the celebrity, speculated Jenner has had more lip fillers to make them plumper. “Her forehead and eyebrows suggest that she’s had a forehead lift," he said. Photo credit: BACKGRID

One top doc even suggested Jenner has gone too far. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Dr. Tony Youn, who has also not treated Jenner, told Radar: “It appears that Caitlyn has what we call ‘Botox Brow!’ This is excessive arching of the eyebrows when too much botox is injected into the forehead." Photo credit: BACKGRID