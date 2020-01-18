Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Boozehound Betty White Looks Frail & Hunchbacked As She Celebrates 98th Birthday Star holds aide's arm but is still a golden girl as she closes in on 100!

She’s forever our golden girl!

Betty White ran errands on the day before turning 98, as RadarOnline.com’s photos show.

Although she looked frail and hunched over and held onto a helper’s arm while out and about, it’s clear you can’t keep White down.

The beloved Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show icon smiled for the cameras in Beverly Hills, wearing a turquoise floral blouse, matching pants and tiny black heels. She also sported a cheerful red scarf during the rare Los Angeles cold snap on January 16.

Betty celebrated her 98th birthday the next day, on Friday, January 17, and is an admitted boozehound.

In 2018, just days before her 96th birthday, White revealed her secret recipe for a long and wonderful life: “Vodka and hot dogs, probably in that order.”

In fact, Radar has reported Betty still likes to belly up to the bar. Sources have exclusively told Radar that the TV star is a familiar face at the Pacific Dining Car in Santa Monica, California.

“Betty has been coming in here for years,” an insider revealed of the actress who “loves her Grey Goose!”

The source added, “They’ve had to help her walk out because she’s had a little too much enjoyment.”

Betty has admitted to suffering from dizzy spells at her advanced age but she’s closing in on 100 and always maintains a positive attitude.

“I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside,” she has said. “I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time.”

White played Sue Ann Nivens on Mary Tyler Moore‘s classic sitcom from 1973 to 1977, and excelled as the perky The Happy Homemaker hostess character on the fictional WJM-TV in Minneapolis.

White portrayed Nivens as a TV decorating and cooking expert who was a backbiting sexpot behind the scenes.

Then from 1985 to 1992, she played Rose Nuylund, an innocent and naïve widow who lived with other single older women played by Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, and Estelle Getty on The Golden Girls.

Betty has outlived all her co-stars.

