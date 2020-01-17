Boozehound Betty White Still Partying – Even At 98! The television legend is celebrating her milestone birthday.

She may be ‘America’s Grandma,’ but that doesn’t mean Betty White doesn’t have a wild side – even as she turns 98 on January 17, 2020!

In 2018, just days before her 96th birthday, White revealed her secret recipe for a long and wonderful life: “Vodka and hot dogs, probably in that order.”

In fact, RadarOnline.com has reported Betty still likes to belly up to the bar. Sources have exclusively told Radar the former Golden Girls star is a familiar face at the Pacific Dining Car in Santa Monica, California.

“Betty has been coming in here for years,” an insider revealed of the actress who “loves her Grey Goose!” The source added, “They’ve had to help her walk out because she’s had a little too much enjoyment.”

As she nears the century mark, the TV legend admits to suffering from dizzy spells and having a harder and harder time hiding the effects of the passing years.

Still, despite the ups and downs, Betty tries to maintain a positive outlook on life.

“I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside,” she has said. “I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time.”

Betty is best known for her roles in a pair of long-running sitcoms, playing sexed-up Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1973 to 1977 and then sweet-but-dopey Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls from 1985 to 1992.

She found steady fame and acclaim later in life playing Elka Ostrovsky on Hot in Cleveland from 2010 to 2015.

But what she really loves is helping animals. Betty is a sponsor of the Farm Animal Reform Movement and Friends of Animals and has worked with the Morris Animal Foundation and L.A. Zoo for more than 50 years. She’s also an honorary forest ranger!

She even turned down a big-screen roll opposite Jack Nicholson in the movie As Good As It Gets, because of a scene containing animal cruelty.

She claimed that if Jack threw a dog down a laundry shoot, as was written in the script, everyone would and that was something she couldn’t live with.

Betty has always been one to speak her mind, and is beloved for it. Celebrate Betty White’s 98th birthday in this special Radar gallery.