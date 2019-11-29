Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Fistfights, Violence & Mayhem: Watch The Worst Black Friday Brawls Ever! Santa’s probably going to just leave coal in these rowdy shoppers’ stockings!

While Thanksgiving, which traditionally falls on the fourth Thursday of November, is a time for enjoying family and friends, Black Friday is when Americans take the gloves off and fight for their right to shop!

The unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season is a time famous for amazing deals — not to mention the bitter battles the day spawns among the most dedicated bargain hunters.

While some items, such as pricy electronics, are an obvious draw, it turns out something as basic as a waffle iron can create chaos.

Men, women and even children have found themselves in the center of the shopping storm during Black Fridays past.

