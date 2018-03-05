Barbra Streisand’s Amputation Horror! Obese Stepson Could Lose His Lumpy Limbs

Barbra Streisand
's grossly obese stepson faces an amputation horror
if he doesn’t mend his pound-packing ways — but he doesn’t seem to be getting any help
from the detached diva, RadarOnline.com
has learned exclusively! Radar
spies recently spotted tragic Jess Brolin
, 46, his flabby ankles dripping with festering sores, devouring a sandwich at a community assistance program in Ojai, Calif. Click through to see the disturbing photos.
Shockingly, moments later the son of Barbra’s hubby, James Brolin
, huffed his way to Lisa’s Cantina — a sports bar known for its cheap beer and calorie-heavy Mexican fare.
“Those are venous stasis sores on his legs,” said Dr. Charlie Seltzer, a physician who has not treated the 400-pound, formerly homeless dumpster diver.
“Any wound he gets will have trouble healing, and could ultimately lead to an amputation.
“It’s a ticking time bomb. At the very least, he needs an intervention from his family. I wouldn’t be surprised if he had a heart attack tomorrow.”
Radar first exposed Jess’ dismal existence in 2014, publishing photos of him fishing food from a trash can!
A year later, our spies caught him again, this time grubbing a free Thanksgiving turkey meal from volunteers in a California park — while Barbra, who is worth about $550 million, lives it up in a Malibu mansion!
At the time, Jess implied he hadn’t heard from his family in some time.
“Get them to say it’s okay to talk and I’ll talk,” he said. “They have my phone, they can get hold of me.”
Meanwhile, Jess’ brother, Josh, is in the best shape of his life after pumping up in the gym to play supervillain Cable in “Deadpool 2.”
“It’s amazing how one brother turned out one way and the other is a megastar,” an insider spilled.
