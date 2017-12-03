‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay And Bryan Abasolo Prep For Their Wedding thumbnail

'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay And Bryan Abasolo Prep For Their Wedding

Star hits Jingle Ball with her reality show pick after their engagement party.

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay is planning her wedding to Bryan Abasolo, the man she picked on the show. As RadarOnline.com's photos reveal, the first black Bachelorette and Abasolo had a blast this weekend at the KISS-FM Jingle Ball after their engagement party this week. Now it looks like dreams really do come true on reality TV as they are serious about walking down the aisle soon. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more!

Lindsay and Abasolo poured on the PDA at the concert event in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 1.

The two were terribly touchy feely on The Bachelorette and have beat the reality show curse that has seen most of the TV love couples split up. They got engaged on the ABC show.

Attorney Lindsay, 32, and chiropractor Abasolo, 37, are looking forward to getting married and starting a family, they told PEOPLE.

Over the summer, Lindsay wrote a public note praising Abasolo, saying, "You are my better half."

The day before the Jingle Ball, Lindsay and her man celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an engagement party, which was attended by numerous Bachelorette alumni, including Lucas Yancey, Iggy Rodriguez and Dean Unglert.

Lindsay wore a blush-colored gown at the engagement bash while Abasalo donned a dark suit. She told PEOPLE that their wedding ceremony will happen sometime next year.

Get ready, Bachelorette fans. Lindsay is still head over heels for Abasolo, whose family hails from Columbia, and they expect to say their "I dos" in "2018 for sure," Lindsay said.

Lindsay, whose TV season had some controversy involving race issues, has said, "I am not waiting another year" to marry Abasolo. She expects to have a "laid-back" wedding. "I want people to feel like they can take off their shoes and dance the night away," she added. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

