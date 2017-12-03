‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay And Bryan Abasolo Prep For Their Wedding

Lindsay and Abasolo poured on the PDA at the concert event in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 1.
Attorney Lindsay, 32, and chiropractor Abasolo, 37, are looking forward to getting married and starting a family, they told PEOPLE.
The day before the Jingle Ball, Lindsay and her man celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an engagement party, which was attended by numerous Bachelorette alumni, including Lucas Yancey, Iggy Rodriguez and Dean Unglert.
Lindsay wore a blush-colored gown at the engagement bash while Abasalo donned a dark suit. She told PEOPLE that their wedding ceremony will happen sometime next year.
Get ready, Bachelorette fans. Lindsay is still head over heels for Abasolo, whose family hails from Columbia, and they expect to say their "I dos" in "2018 for sure," Lindsay said.
Lindsay, whose TV season had some controversy involving race issues, has said, "I am not waiting another year" to marry Abasolo. She expects to have a "laid-back" wedding. "I want people to feel like they can take off their shoes and dance the night away," she added.
