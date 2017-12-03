‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay And Bryan Abasolo Prep For Their Wedding

Rachel Lindsay is planning her wedding to Bryan Abasolo, the man she picked on the show. As RadarOnline.com's photos reveal, the first black Bachelorette and Abasolo had a blast this weekend at the KISS-FM Jingle Ball after their engagement party this week. Now it looks like dreams The Bachelorette staris planning her wedding to, the man she picked on the show. As RadarOnline.com's photos reveal, the first black Bachelorette and Abasolo had a blast this weekend at the KISS-FM Jingle Ball after their engagement party this week. Now it looks like dreams really do come true on reality TV as they are serious about walking down the aisle soon . Scroll down Radar's gallery for more! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lindsay and Abasolo poured on the PDA at the concert event in Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 1. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The two were terribly touchy feely on The Bachelorette and have beat the reality show curse that has seen most of the TV love couples split up. They got engaged on the ABC show. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Attorney Lindsay, 32, and chiropractor Abasolo, 37, are looking forward to getting married and starting a family, they told PEOPLE. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Over the summer, Lindsay wrote a public note praising Abasolo , saying, "You are my better half." Photo credit: BACKGRID

The day before the Jingle Ball, Lindsay and her man celebrated their upcoming nuptials with an engagement party, which was attended by numerous Bachelorette alumni, including Lucas Yancey, Iggy Rodriguez and Dean Unglert. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Lindsay wore a blush-colored gown at the engagement bash while Abasalo donned a dark suit. She told PEOPLE that their wedding ceremony will happen sometime next year. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Get ready, Bachelorette fans. Lindsay is still head over heels for Abasolo, whose family hails from Columbia, and they expect to say their "I dos" in "2018 for sure," Lindsay said. Photo credit: BACKGRID