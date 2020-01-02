Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former 'RHOA' Star & Jailbird Apollo Nida Posts Raunchy Photos Of His Fiancee See how Phaedra Parks' ex-husband flaunts Sherien Almufti's body!

Apollo Nida showed off his fiancé Sherien Almufti before New Year’s Eve after his divorce from ex-wife Phaedra Parks.

Hunky Apollo, known for his awful marriage to the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and previously being a jailbird, posted the sexy Instagram photos of his new beloved on Dec. 30, as All About the Tea reported.

“Baby @queensherien you going to kill me but your body is amazing. Just looking at you makes me stand up DAMN BABY IM READY!!!!,” Apollo captioned a photo with Sherien showing off her butt.

In another shot, Apollo, 40, rested his head between Sherien’s legs.

He wrote graphically, “Waking up to @queensherien is amazing I love her drip.”

Apollo and his galpal, who plan to wed, went to Miami to host a New Year’s Eve bash at Bar One, the restaurant of Cynthia Bailey’s ex, Peter Thomas.

The two men stayed friends after all their drama fans saw on RHOA.

Cynthia and Peter divorced, as did Apollo and Phaedra.

As Radar readers know, Apollo served his prison sentence for bank fraud.

Phaedra started divorce proceedings during his incarceration – while Apollo already had another gal in his life! Sherien flashed around his engagement ring at the time.

Apollo was released from prison in July 2019 and spent time in a halfway house in Philadelphia before his official release from federal custody on November 26.

He had proposed to New Jersey real estate agent Sherien in 2016 while serving his sentence at Fort Dix Correctional Facility.

In August, Apollo claimed Phaedra was restricting his parental rights to their two sons.

But he’s continued to display an “in your face” attitude.

Many followers blasted Apollo, the father of Phaedra’s kids, and Sherien for the wild photos.

“Y’all want Phaedra attention so bad! She don’t give a f*** sweetie,” one Instagram hater wrote.

“Bravo ain’t checkin for ya’ll..Stawwwwp,” another follower said.

Someone else weighed in: “Wow he has no respect for her. Phaedra is sooo much better off.”

Other comments included, “Y’all are ridiculous. Hungry for attention,” and, “This is so tacky and unnecessary.”

“Com’on Man! Respect your lady!” another declared.

But as longtime RHOA watchers know, that’s not Apollo’s style.

