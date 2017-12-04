Amy Adams Shows Off Possible Baby Bump In New Photos!

Is Amy Adams
pregnant? The actress looked like she was sporting a growing baby bump while on a day out with her husband, Darren Le Gallo
, and family in Hollywood, California. She was seen holding hands with daughter Aviana
as they ran errands around the city.
Amy Adams, 43, and actor hubby Darren Le Gallo, 43, tied the knot in 2015, five years after welcoming daughter Aviana, 7, to the world.
While they are undeniably one of Hollywood's most adorable couples, they've managed to stay out of the gossip spotlight – until now!
During her latest family outing, Adams was pictured looking comfy and casual in a grey maxi dress and tan overcoat.
While the star looked gorgeous and fit in her weekend outfit, her belly seemed bloated, sparking rumors of a possible pregnancy!
Could Adams and Le Gallo be welcoming baby number two?
As Radar readers know, reality TV stars Kylie Jenner
and Khloe Kardashian have been hiding their alleged baby bumps
, in hopes of keeping their family's privacy! Is Adams doing the same? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.