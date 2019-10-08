Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Humanitarians & Stars Gather At Americares Airlift Benefit For 40th Anniversary ‘OITNB’ actress Jackie Cruz performs new song from her debut album.

Inspired by a deep love for humanity, stars, benefactors, health professionals, and supporters, came together this past weekend at Americares’ 2019 Airlift Benefit.

The gala — which was held at Westchester County Airport in New York this Saturday, October 5 — also served as a celebration of Americares’ 40th anniversary.

The organization provides medical care for communities in need and improves mental and physical health for people affected by poverty or disaster. With its efforts, it has helped save thousands of lives.

Hosted by actor, director, producer and Americares board member Tony Goldwyn, CNN Anchor and National Correspondent Erica Hill and Americares CEO Michael Nyenhuis, this year’s event highlighted the organization’s work in the Dominican Republic. There, Americares supports over 100 health facilities including hospitals and health centers.

More than 800 guests gathered in the JPMorgan Chase hangar to celebrate Americares’ health programs this Saturday. Each guest got to enjoy a three-course dinner while watching presentations about the organization’s life-saving missions. These include their work after hurricane Dorian, the California wildfires, tropical storm Barry, the Indonesian hurricane and tsunami, and many more.

Guest also got to witness the honoring of CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, who was awarded the Bob and Leila Macauley Humanitarian Spirit Award.

“It feels good to do good,” he told the crowd.