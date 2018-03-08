Is She Okay? Amanda Bynes Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Outing With Recovery Coach

Who is that? Amanda Bynes looked unrecognizable on a rare outing with her recovery coach on Wednesday, March 7 in Los Angeles. The 31-year-old actress debuted a new face and fuller figure as she stepped out to attend class at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. Bynes looked curvier than usual in a casual outfit as she hid under dark sunglasses and messy blonde hair. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the latest shocking photos.

As Radar readers know , Amanda Bynes once suffered a tragic meltdown brought upon by her ongoing depression and substance abuse issues. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“Amanda has been struggling to regain control of her life,” a source told Radar in December 2017. The former teen star was admitted to a psych ward and did a stint in rehab after being busted for a DUI and marijuana possession Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

“She seemed depressed, and the anxious and erratic. She claims she’s still taking her meds and is in treatment, but something sent her spiraling, and now she’s hanging by a thread,” added the source. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

As Radar readers know, Bynes was set on bettering her life after creating havoc in 2014 — when she set a stranger’s driveway on fire and was caught on various benders. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

After taking a break to get help for her issues, she re-enrolled at FIDM, where she is still a student. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Bynes was excited to make her TV return this 2018, but it all went downhill when she found it impossible to meet with directors or get an acting job. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The depression that came with her failure caused “a major relapse,” a second insider told Radar in December 2017, adding that the former actress often seems “confused” and out of it Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner