Aaron Carter ‘Sober & Healthy’: See The Shocking First Photo Of Singer Post Treatment

Aaron Carter
turns 30-year-old today and has A LOT to celebrate! The formerly troubled singer just finished at a rehab and wellness center where he spent two months battling his demons
and RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a shocking new photo of Carter looking sober and healthier than ever! Click through 7 unbelievable pics inside Carter’s comeback, as he tells Radar, “I’m so excited for what 2018 will bring for my musical career & for my life!”
Aaron Carter strikes a pose in front of a Tiger Beat poster from when he was 15, as he celebrates his 30th Birthday, Thursday, December 7, 2017.
According to a friend, “Aaron is feeling fit and healthy and is definitely back on track!”
Coinciding with his birthday celebration, Carter is dropping his brand new single release, "Don’t Say Goodbye," off his forthcoming album, through Z-Entertainment/RED MUSIC tonight.
Prior to that, Carter
— who looked drastically different in this photo taken just several months ago — admitted he was bi-sexual after his most recent arrest in an "open letter" to his fans that many observers thought was a warning sign that his health was poor.
