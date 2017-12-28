Random killings broadcast live online, a group of friends gunned down while watching football, and the worst shooting the nation has ever seen. 2017 will be remembered as a year of shocking and sickening crimes. RadarOnline.com takes a look back at the violent year that was.
Bone-Chilling! Most Horrific Crimes Of 2017 Uncovered In 15 Clicks
Random killings broadcast live online, a group of friends gunned down while watching football, and the worst shooting the nation has ever seen. 2017 will be remembered as a year of shocking and sickening crimes. RadarOnline.com takes a look back at the violent year that was.
Photo credit: Getty Images
September saw the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, when Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip, leaving 58 people dead and 546 injured. Paddock took his own life before cops could reach him. His motive for the shooting is still unknown.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Twenty-six people were gunned down in November, inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Another 20 were injured when 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire. The attack was the deadliest shooting in an American place of worship in modern history.
Estranged husband Spencer Hight was shot and killed by police, but not before he was able to kill his ex-wife and seven of her closest friends during a Dallas Cowboys viewing party in September. It was the worst mass shooting in the history of Dallas.
“Killer Cousins” Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz, are charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, abuse of corpse and robbery in the slayings of Jimi Patrick, Dean R. Finocchiaro, Thomas C. Meo and Mark R. Sturgis. The deaths were all part of a drug deal gone wrong in Pennsylvania.
Resident of a small North Carolina community were rocked when the body of three-year-old Mariah Woods was found in a creek. Her mother’s boyfriend, Earl Kimrey, is charged with concealing her death, obstruction of justice, second-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property in connection to her murder. His trial is set for early next year.
Columbia University graduate Catherine Johannet was strangled with her own swimwear in Panama. The 23-year-old’s body was found in early February at a popular tourist spot. Her assailant had ripped off her pink swimsuit and choked her with it.
A Utah teen was charged with murder, after planning, watching and recording his female friend’s suicide. Officials say Tyerell Przybycien, 18, filmed 16-year-old Jchandra Brown as she put a noose around her neck and inhaled some pressurized air. After inhaling the toxic gas, she passed out and fell off a pedestal.
A man was accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend, after she discovered he was engaged to another woman. Tyler Tessier, 32, allegedly shot and killed Laura Wallen, 31, and then dumped her body in a shallow grave on September 2 in Maryland.
Three Florida friends were all charged with animal cruelty after a video went viral of them dragging a shark from their boat traveling at high speed. The men were friends of Siesta Key cast member Alex Kompothecras, who faced backlash after the video was released. Shortly after, the Siesta Key premiere party was cancelled, although Kompothecras’ father claimed there were “other reasons” for the canceling.
A drugged-up man in New York apparently thought he was Superman, as he leaped out of a second-floor window of a midtown comic book shop. But he quickly learned gravity was his kryptonite, and plummeted to the street below. Miraculously, he survived, and walked away unharmed before being confronted by police and taken to NYU Hospital.
Photo credit: Luigi Novi/CC Attribution 3.0 Unported
