Formula One Ace Rolls Over Before Skidding 200 Meters During Horror High Speed Crash At British GP

Terrified fans and crew working at the track waited to hear if he was okay, finally able to breathe a sigh of relief when they got the news that he was "conscious, he is talking, there are no fractures" over a radio broadcast from the Alfa Romeo team.

The 23-year-old ace was taken away on a stretcher, but luckily, it was determined he was not seriously injured in the crash. Following the incident, he took to Twitter to let fans know he was doing just fine.

"I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today," he wrote on Sunday, July 3. "Thanks everyone for your kind messages!"

Russell was also cleared for serious injuries and later admitted it was "one of the scariest crashes I’ve ever seen."