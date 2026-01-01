The woman also alleged days later, she feared for her life after Bryan barked: "Shut the f**k up or I'm gonna shut you up."

No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the accusations – but Bryan has copped plea deals for previous incidents related to alleged domestic violence, resulting in probation.

The actor – who portrayed Tim Allen's eldest son, Brad Taylor, on the ABC sitcom for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999 – has called the recent allegations and ensuing restraining order "a painful wake-up call." Bryan insists he's on a "journey toward personal growth" and notes that "domestic violence in any form is unacceptable."

Bryan also claims he's "struggled with the lasting effects of early fame, addiction and poor decision-making, which have hurt people I care about and led to repeated legal issues," and is committed to sobriety and therapy.