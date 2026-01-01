EXCLUSIVE: Zachery Ty Bryan Branded 'an Unhinged Animal' — Court Docs Claim 'Home Improvement' Alum 'Punched Girlfriend and Threatened to Kill Her'
Jan. 1 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Troubled Zachery Ty Bryan clocked his then-galpal in the head and threatened to kill her during their brief but stormy relationship, according to disturbing court documents – and now the former Home Improvement hunk has been ordered to keep 100 yards away from his ex for the next five years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The unidentified woman, who dated the onetime poster boy for three months in 2025, claimed Bryan, 44, punched her in the temple after she playfully bit his nipple while they were laying down together.
Actor Calls Allegations ‘Wake-Up Call’
The woman also alleged days later, she feared for her life after Bryan barked: "Shut the f**k up or I'm gonna shut you up."
No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the accusations – but Bryan has copped plea deals for previous incidents related to alleged domestic violence, resulting in probation.
The actor – who portrayed Tim Allen's eldest son, Brad Taylor, on the ABC sitcom for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999 – has called the recent allegations and ensuing restraining order "a painful wake-up call." Bryan insists he's on a "journey toward personal growth" and notes that "domestic violence in any form is unacceptable."
Bryan also claims he's "struggled with the lasting effects of early fame, addiction and poor decision-making, which have hurt people I care about and led to repeated legal issues," and is committed to sobriety and therapy.
Losing Support
But sources said the actor, a father of seven, lost support from those close to him
"Zachery has run out of credit. He's a lost cause, and everyone in his life is grossed out and appalled by him," an insider told RadarOnline.com. "He can come up with all the excuses he wants. He's being seen far and wide as an unhinged animal."
According to the insider, Bryan's loved ones previously bailed him out of trouble and "chose to forgive him so many times they lost count."
Zach Faces Fallout Alone
However, the insider added: "Zach hasn't done anything – or certainly not enough – to fix himself. He has horrific anger issues, and his deplorable actions have impacted the lives of too many innocent folks around him. It's down to him. He's got to do this by himself. The few friends he had left have deserted him, and his family has also lost patience. He brought this all on himself."