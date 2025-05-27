Zachary Levi Ready to Drop 'Truth Bomb' And Expose Hollywood Trump Supporters After Actor 'Lost Career' For Supporting Controversial President — 'He's Had Enough'
Zachary Levi's career took a major hit after he admitted to being a big supporter of Donald Trump, but now he's ready to drag the rest of those who feel just like he does down with him, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Shazam! star, who has seen his films crash and burn at the box office, is said to be done with protecting the identities of others in the industry who are also all about the president.
Trump's Hollywood Revealed?
A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack: “(Levi) is tired of carrying this weight. These big names thank him privately, beg him to speak up for them, but then hide behind agents and silence. He’s had enough.”
"This isn’t a witch hunt, it’s a wake-up call,” the insider added. "Zachary’s career took a hit. Meanwhile, they’re still winning awards and pretending to be woke. He’s ready to say, 'Stand up or shut up.'"
In a previous interview, the Chuck actor claimed there were plenty of celebrities who also voted for Trump, but they were "too afraid" to let the world know.
Now? Levi, 44, is said to be tired of battling it out alone.
“He’s close,” the source added. “One more betrayal, one more phony friend begging for ‘quiet support,’ and he might go full truth bomb.”
Earlier this month, the TV star claimed many of his fellow actors have no interest in working with him on a project because of his love for Trump.
He said: "I know that there are people who would prefer not to work with me now because of my opinions. My team has let me know.
"They haven’t given me any specific names, but there are people who prefer not to work with me at this time. And it’s unfortunate. I knew that was probably going to happen. I didn’t make this decision blindly or casually."
Levi's Career Downfall
Levi's career was on the upswing following the surprise hit Shazam!, but that all came crashing down after an X user asked him: "Do you agree or not that Pfizer is a real danger to the world?”
"Hardcore agree," Levi said at the time.
The response caused a storm on the social media platform, but that did not steer Levi away as he then endorsed presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who also has wacky ideas about vaccine schedules and COVID boosters.
After Kennedy failed to muster up much support, he urged his supporters to pivot to Trump, and that's exactly what Levi did.
Now that he's not getting much play in Hollywood, as he's been tossed aside like fellow Trump supporters and has-beens, including Jon Voight and James Woods, Levi is interested in launching a studio in Austin, Texas, and is is close to reeling in a $40million capital raise to begin building the $100 million center.
"AI is about to be the nail in the coffin,” Levi theorized. “And we wonder why L.A. has become the Detroit of the entertainment industry.”
He said: "This industry is crumbling around us. In order for us to survive, we need to have a space for artists that will foster certified organic human-made content."
Levi has numerous projects he's working on, according to his film resume, but none of them are alongside any major names.