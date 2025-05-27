Zachary Levi Ready to Drop 'Truth Bomb' And Expose Hollywood Trump Supporters After Actor 'Lost Career' For Supporting Controversial President — 'He's Had Enough'

A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack: “(Levi) is tired of carrying this weight. These big names thank him privately, beg him to speak up for them, but then hide behind agents and silence. He’s had enough.”

"This isn’t a witch hunt, it’s a wake-up call,” the insider added. "Zachary’s career took a hit. Meanwhile, they’re still winning awards and pretending to be woke. He’s ready to say, 'Stand up or shut up.'"

In a previous interview, the Chuck actor claimed there were plenty of celebrities who also voted for Trump, but they were "too afraid" to let the world know.

Now? Levi, 44, is said to be tired of battling it out alone.