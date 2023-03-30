Parking Lot Shootout At Restaurant Linked To Rapper Yo Gotti Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Wounded
Two people are dead, and five others are wounded, after gunfire erupted on Wednesday night outside a Memphis restaurant linked to rapper Yo Gotti, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of Prive in Hickory Hill, marking the second mass shooting making headlines in Tennessee this week. Yo Gotti bought the restaurant for his mother, this outlet can reveal.
Police confirmed that two male victims were found outside the eatery. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was whisked away to Regional One Health, where he later died, local news station WREG reported.
Five other victims were taken to nearby hospitals by private vehicles with injuries. Those victims included four males, ages 37, 35, 31, and 30, and one 25-year-old female.
Law enforcement stated the gunfire stemmed from an altercation inside the restaurant that leaked into the parking lot.
Attorney Arthur Horne, who represents Prive's owners, spoke out on behalf of the family. He revealed they are devastated by the shooting and sending their condolences to the victims' loved ones — but emphasized the deadly incident did not happen inside the establishment.
“On behalf of Prive, they’ve been in business for ten years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment,” Horne stated, revealing the showdown was between two groups of men. He also attempted to debunk law enforcement's theory that the altercation stemmed from inside the facility.
"It happened out in the parking lot, and it ended up in a shootout. Nothing happened inside the restaurant," he added. "Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot.”
- Brittany Snow’s Ex Tyler Stanaland Ready To Finalize Divorce, ‘Selling The OC’ Star Hands Over His Finances
- Offset Accuses Ex-Label Quality Control Of ‘Wrongful Interference’ Of His Yet-To-Be Released Music
- Donald Trump Says He Had No Idea About Ye's Anti-Semitic Rants Before Mar-a-Lago Meetup With Disgraced Rapper & White Nationalist Nick Fuentes
Police are still on the hunt for those responsible for the shooting. RadarOnline.com has reached out to Yo Gotti's rep for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The incident came just two days after Audrey Hale opened fire at an elementary school in Nashville, killing three nine-year-old children and three staffers.
Investigators are still looking for a motive — but reports claimed the shooter's parents didn't accept Hale's lifestyle of identifying as transgender and being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.
On Thursday, it was claimed that Audrey had been meeting with a pastor at the school, who may have been the target — however, the school denied the allegation. Sadly, the pastor's nine-year-old daughter was one of the children killed in Monday's mass shooting.
Audrey was shot and killed by police at the scene.