EXCLUSIVE: 'Yellowstone' Star's Not Feeling at Home on the Range — Locals Showing Deep Reservations About New Neighbor Luke Grimes

"They're not happy about it," said the 42-year-old, who also plays Kayce Dutton in the new Yellowstone spinoff Marshals.

Yellowstone hunk Luke Grimes said he's been targeted by Montana locals who are alarmed that their state is being invaded by the Hollywood elite, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Luke Grimes said he's been targeted by Montana locals over concerns about Hollywood newcomers.

He and his wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues, who share 18-month-old son Rigel, moved to Big Sky Country's Bitterroot Valley in 2020.

But as more out-of-staters have arrived, native Montanans are starting to push back.

"Our friends from California drove out, and we went on a hike [and] they had, you know, Cali plates," Grimes, who grew up in Ohio, recounts.

"We get off the hike, and someone had written 'go back' in the dust on their car. Like, people are super weird about it so I don't tell anyone exactly where I'm at because they would get really mad at me."

The American Sniper star says it's gotten so bad he can't even go to bars anymore.