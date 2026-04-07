EXCLUSIVE: 'Yellowstone' Star's Not Feeling at Home on the Range — Locals Showing Deep Reservations About New Neighbor Luke Grimes
April 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Yellowstone hunk Luke Grimes said he's been targeted by Montana locals who are alarmed that their state is being invaded by the Hollywood elite, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"They're not happy about it," said the 42-year-old, who also plays Kayce Dutton in the new Yellowstone spinoff Marshals.
Locals Turn on Out-of-State Newcomers
He and his wife, Brazilian model Bianca Rodrigues, who share 18-month-old son Rigel, moved to Big Sky Country's Bitterroot Valley in 2020.
But as more out-of-staters have arrived, native Montanans are starting to push back.
"Our friends from California drove out, and we went on a hike [and] they had, you know, Cali plates," Grimes, who grew up in Ohio, recounts.
"We get off the hike, and someone had written 'go back' in the dust on their car. Like, people are super weird about it so I don't tell anyone exactly where I'm at because they would get really mad at me."
The American Sniper star says it's gotten so bad he can't even go to bars anymore.
Grimes Fears Fights With Locals
"[There's always] that one idiot ... he can't wait to start a fight with me ... because it's like a win-win for him, you know? He gets to sue me or something. I don't know, but it's a lose-lose for me," he explained.
But Grimes doesn't plan on giving up on a place he now feels is his true home.
"I was going up [to Montana] three or four months out of the year [to film Yellowstone], and then anytime we'd get done filming, and I'd come back [to California, and] it sort of felt like I was leaving home rather than going back home."