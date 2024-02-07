'Yellowstone' in Jeopardy as Stars Demand Per-Episode Raises and to Be Featured Before Matthew McConaughey in Credits: Report

Insiders said the OG stars, given their history on the popular series, feel they should appear first in the credits on the new show, instead of actor Matthew McConaughey, who has not yet signed on the dotted line.

McConaughey is interested in the role but won't agree until he feasts his eyes on a script, insiders said. Producers have also set their sights on Michelle Pfeiffer for the spinoff.

The development comes months after A-lister Kevin Costner confirmed he would be leaving Yellowstone because of scheduling conflicts with a separate project he is working on called Horizon: An American Saga.