'When Life Breaks You Open': Read The Eerie Message 'X-Factor' Alum Tom Mann's Fiancée Shared Before She Suddenly Died On Wedding Day

X-Factor alum Tom Mann is grieving the devastating loss of his bride-to-be, Dani Hampson, who died hours before they were set to become husband and wife.

"I can't believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani — my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life — passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June," the performer captioned a photo of Hampson with their son.