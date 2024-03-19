WWE Star Michael 'Virgil' Jones Laid to Rest, Chris Jericho's $5k Donation Helped Cover Funeral Expenses
Former WWE sensation Michael "Virgil" Jones was laid to rest this past weekend with an "absolutely beautiful service" that was full of "love, singing, powerful memories and funny stories," RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned after his death on Feb. 28.
Friends and family gathered to pay their respects during the funeral held at Coston Funeral Home in the East Liberty neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 16, wrestling referee Mark Charles III, known professionally as The Count, told RadarOnline.com.
"There were several of his high school and college buddies there, so it was a grand reunion every time one of them entered through the door," Mark Charles III shared. "There were several from the local Pittsburgh independent wrestling scene — wrestlers, referees, a ring announcer and fans — who showed up."
The Count told RadarOnline.com that "no one from WWE or AEW came to the service, nor did they send flowers," adding that All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho "was the real hero" when he donated $5k to Virgil's GoFundMe, "which went a very long way to covering his expenses."
Mark Charles III revealed that Reverend Nathaniel Pennybaker "gave a very moving speech about Virgil being homesick and coming home to heaven," incorporating within his poignant sermon the names of fellow wrestlers Bruno Sammartino and Jumping Johnny Defazio as well as broadcaster "Chilly Billy" Cardille, who notably hosted Studio Wrestling.
Virgil remained strong in his final years, which were riddled with declining health issues, including strokes and a dementia diagnosis.
Before his death, Jones made a name for himself in the WWF, now known as World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and went by the moniker Lucius Brown, later changed to Virgil.
"Virgil was a dear friend to me. I loved him and I miss him terribly, so it was a real honor to stand in front of his family and friends to share memories of him," Mark Charles III shared with us. "Virgil was a bona fide character in every sense of the word, and I am grateful to have been with him at the end, and to walk with his family down the path to his final rest."
Jones not only hustled throughout his life to achieve his goals, we are told, but also never once complained.
"I wish he could have stuck around longer, but the strokes and dementia just proved too much."