WWE Star Michael 'Virgil' Jones Laid to Rest, Chris Jericho's $5k Donation Helped Cover Funeral Expenses

"There were several of his high school and college buddies there, so it was a grand reunion every time one of them entered through the door," Mark Charles III shared. "There were several from the local Pittsburgh independent wrestling scene — wrestlers, referees, a ring announcer and fans — who showed up."

The Count told RadarOnline.com that "no one from WWE or AEW came to the service, nor did they send flowers," adding that All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho "was the real hero" when he donated $5k to Virgil's GoFundMe, "which went a very long way to covering his expenses."

Mark Charles III revealed that Reverend Nathaniel Pennybaker "gave a very moving speech about Virgil being homesick and coming home to heaven," incorporating within his poignant sermon the names of fellow wrestlers Bruno Sammartino and Jumping Johnny Defazio as well as broadcaster "Chilly Billy" Cardille, who notably hosted Studio Wrestling.