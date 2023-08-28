WWE Star Bray Wyatt Not Wearing Heart Defibrillator When He Died at 36, Girlfriend's Mom Tried Saving His Life by Giving Him CPR
WWE star Bray Wyatt did not have his doctor-recommended heart defibrillator when he took a nap and never woke up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Wyatt died last week at age 36 after developing heart complications following a March bout with COVID.
Wyatt — whose real name was Windham Rotunda — told his girlfriend he was going to take a nap on Thursday. About an hour later, she got concerned when she heard the wrestler's alarm go off without stopping.
Wyatt's girlfriend discovered his body. He was not breathing and was turning blue, according to law enforcement records obtained by TMZ.
The report also stated that while the WWE superstar's significant other was on the phone with 911, her mother attempted to give Wyatt CPR in a desperate effort to save his life.
He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Wyatt's family told law enforcement he had developed a "weak lower part of his heart" after contracting COVID earlier this year. Sadly, he had been hospitalized with a heart issue just one week before his death.
The wrestler had an appointment with his doctor in the morning on the day he passed away.
In the follow-up appointment, the physician urged Wyatt to wear an external heart defibrillator, reported TMZ. The machine is designed to assist those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Investigators discovered that Wyatt was not wearing the defibrillator at the time of his death. In fact, he didn't even have the device inside his home. Investigators allegedly found the defibrillator inside his vehicle parked in the driveway.
Westling reporter Sean Ross Sapp, who said he spoke with the family, said Wyatt died of a heart attack. CooPWB also reported a heart attack as the cause of his death.
“The reported cause of his untimely demise was a heart attack,” the outlet reported. “Adding to the complexity of his health, Bray had contracted COVID-19 earlier in the year, which is believed to have aggravated his heart condition."
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was the first to announce Wyatt's sudden passing.
"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," Triple H announced.
"Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."