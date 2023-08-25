Heart Condition WORSENED BY COVID Blamed for Death of WWE Star Known as Bray Wyatt at Age 36
A heart condition allegedly worsened by COVID-19 was blamed for the death of WWE star Bray Wyatt earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come after Wyatt, 36, was reported dead on Thursday, sources familiar with the WWE star’s passing indicated that Wyatt died of a heart attack.
“Adding to the complexity of his health, Bray had contracted COVID-19 earlier in the year, which is believed to have aggravated his heart condition,” the outlet added.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced Wyatt's sudden passing on Thursday via a social media post on X.
"Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today," Triple H announced.
"Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."
Fox News reported that Wyatt’s death came as the 36-year-old was “nearing a return to the ring” after fighting an undisclosed “life-threatening illness.”
Wyatt signed with WWE in 2012 and made his main roster debut one year later in 2013.
He was released from the pro-wrestling company in July 2021 after an eight-year career before returning for a premium live event in October 2022.
"I am incredibly grateful. I’m really, really nervous to be here. I never thought this would happen," Wyatt said in October. "This right here, this is just me OK? This is a version of me I never got to introduce to you guys before. This is just me being me — genuine me — for the first time."
Wyatt also spoke about his life between his WWE release and his return in October. He revealed he “lost people” who were “very close” to him and “got to a point” where he thought everything was “meaningless.”
"I lost my career. I lost my self-confidence. I lost two people who were very, very close to me. I lost my way," Wyatt said. "And I got to a point where I thought that everything that I’ve ever done here or otherwise, it was all meaningless.”
“Nothing I’ve ever did has ever mattered to anyone,” he continued. “And I was wrong.”
Fox News reported that Wyatt was planning to return to WWE next month.