New Jersey Woman, 25, Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Young Boy, 2, and Posting Sickening Video to Snapchat
July 14 2026, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
A woman in New Jersey has been accused of sexually assaulting a toddler, RadarOnline.com can report.
Authorities claim that Victoria Cramer, 25, recorded the alleged abuse and then shared the sickening video to Snapchat. She is currently being held in the Ocean County Jail without bail following her arrest.
A Fight with a Former Friend Led to Sick Discovery
She is charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.
According to the arrest affidavit, a woman who was letting Cranmer stay in her home kicked her out over what she described as Cranmer’s alleged mental health issues.
The woman, identified in court documents only as Ms. P., also demanded Cranmer return an iPhone she had given her as a birthday gift.
When Ms. P. looked through the phone, she allegedly discovered a 14-second video saved in Cranmer’s Snapchat memories.
Authorities Were Easily Able to Connect Cranmer to the Crime
According to reports, the video showed the young boy touching Cranmer's exposed private parts while she sat on the toilet laughing.
Ms. P. recognized Cranmer through her distinctive tattoos on her legs, allegedly including a lightning bolt and a mushroom. She also identified her former friend by his voice, and recognized the bathroom in which the alleged attack occurred.
While the pair lived together, Cranmer often babysat Ms. P's daughter, along with the young son of another woman, Ms. H., who claimed her son was behaving strangely and beginning to dislike the bathtub after spending time with Cranmer.
The mother later learned that the babysitter would bathe herself with her son, the documents alleged.
A Mother Allegedly Gave Her Toddler a Tattoo
This is just the latest report of alleged disturbing acts against an innocent child still in diapers. Earlier this year, a Kentucky mother was arrested after she allegedly gave her 22-month-old child a tattoo.
As Radar reported, Brook McDaniel told arresting officers she "[had] been tattooing her leg, and the child walked up to her and stuck his arm in the way of her tattoo gun," according to the arrest citation.
Authorities noted her son had a "black dot tattoo" on his right forearm with "redness around the area." The boy's mom tried to defend the tiny tatt, telling troopers "he wanted it" and referred to it as a "party dot."
Witnesses later confirmed the child requested it.
McDaniel was arrested, taken to jail and charged with one count of 4th degree assault-child abuse. Officials with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) also responded after cops noted the "deplorable" conditions in her home.
A Mother Allegedly Served Her Child Lethal Dose of Whisky
Another mom allegedly gave her infant daughter some Fireball whiskey to help her "pass out" so she could go off to work. The next morning, they found the child dead.
The woman's 6-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, who was often left to take care of her younger sister alone, told police her mother called the alcohol "medicine."
Authorities were called to the Milwaukee home of Christina Davis, 23, and Kevin McCall, 20, on Feb. 22. When they arrived, the couple was already standing on the front porch with the 1-year-old child.
She was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.