New Jersey Woman, 25, Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Young Boy, 2, and Posting Sickening Video to Snapchat

Authorities claim that Victoria Cramer, 25, recorded the alleged abuse and then shared the sickening video to Snapchat. She is currently being held in the Ocean County Jail without bail following her arrest.

A woman in New Jersey has been accused of sexually assaulting a toddler, RadarOnline.com can report.

Victoria Cranmer allegedly uploaded the video of the reported abuse to Snapchat.

She is charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree manufacturing of child sexual abuse material, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to the arrest affidavit, a woman who was letting Cranmer stay in her home kicked her out over what she described as Cranmer’s alleged mental health issues.

The woman, identified in court documents only as Ms. P., also demanded Cranmer return an iPhone she had given her as a birthday gift.

When Ms. P. looked through the phone, she allegedly discovered a 14-second video saved in Cranmer’s Snapchat memories.