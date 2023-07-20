Your tip
‘Not Very Encouraging, is It?’ CNN's Wolf Blitzer Annihilates Chris Christie With 10% Favorability Rating

By:

Jul. 20 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Wolf Blitzer showed Chris Christie no mercy when he confronted the Republican presidential candidate with an embarrassing New Hampshire poll that revealed he only had a favorability rating of 10%.

The mortifying moment happened on Wednesday when Christie sat down on CNN's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

“I want to get your reaction to this new New Hampshire primary poll,” Blitzer said during the tense interview. “Take a look at these numbers.” The news veteran continued hammering Christie with the poll's poor response.

“You have a 10% favorable rating in this New Hampshire Granite State poll. 21% neutral. 64% say it’s unfavorable towards you,” Blitzer continued. “That’s not very encouraging, is it?”

As RadarOnline.com reported, the former New Jersey governor-turned-presidential hopeful has been taking shots at his party's favored frontrunner, Donald Trump, at every chance — a move he blamed on the unfavorable numbers.

"Well, I haven’t seen the poll. This is the first I’ve seen of it, haven’t heard about it," Christie responded before taking an expected jab at Trump and dragging President Joe Biden into it.

"When you’re out there telling the truth, Wolf, and you are pushing hard against the former incumbent president, in the beginning, that’s going to be a hard road," he continued. "That’s going to be uphill to do, but it needs to be done because our primary voters deserve two things. They deserve the truth, they haven’t gotten it from Joe Biden, they haven’t gotten it from Donald Trump. They will get it from me. Secondly, they deserve action on the issues that they care about, and neither Joe Biden or Donald Trump have given them that either."

chris christie roasted jake tapper primary results
Christie couldn't wait to point out that in the 2016 Republican primary, “Jeb Bush was the frontrunner, and Donald Trump was more than 20 points behind him.”

He also told Blitzer that a different poll showed him inching closer to Ron DeSantis, Trump's other archenemy fighting the ex-president for the GOP nomination.

“I saw a poll in New Hampshire two days ago that showed me half a point behind Ron DeSantis in third place,” Christie told Blitzer. “So I don’t know what those numbers are all about, but I’ll pick the poll I like, and I like that one that shows me only half a point behind DeSantis.”

This isn't the first time that Christie has felt the heat.

Last month, he was mercilessly booed when he trashed Trump during a speech at the Faith and Freedom conference.

