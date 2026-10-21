Wisconsin Female Principal, 32, Arrested Over Alleged 'Inappropriate Contact' With Student — as School Reveals 'Deeply Concerning' Situation in Letter to Parents

"We recognize that this news is deeply concerning for our students, families, staff, and community. Please know that we take these allegations extremely seriously. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority," Dawidzia said in the letter.

This case is the latest in a string of reported female educators having inappropriate relationships with students, much of the time sexual in nature.

The Texas Education Agency recently reported a major increase in reports that lead to an investigation, going from 5,062 in 2025 to 11,829 in 2026. While specifically in Texas, the issue seems to be a nationwide pandemic, with similar cases popping up across the country and elsewhere.