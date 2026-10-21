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Home > News > crime

Wisconsin Female Principal, 32, Arrested Over Alleged 'Inappropriate Contact' With Student — as School Reveals 'Deeply Concerning' Situation in Letter to Parents

A principal at a Wisconsin school was arrested for inappropriate contact with a student.
Source: School District of Bonduel; WLUK

A principal at a Wisconsin school was arrested for inappropriate contact with a student.

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Oct. 21 2026, Updated 12:15 p.m. ET

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A Wisconsin associate principal was arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with a student, as revealed by the school authorities, RadarOnline.com can report.

Kaitlyn Hintz, 32, was arrested Monday, October 19, after the Bonduel Middle/High School received a tip through its Speak Up, Speak Out line.

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District Places Kaitlyn Hintz on Leave

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Kaitlyn Hintz
Source: School District of Bonduel

Kaitlyn Hintz is accused of sexual misconduct with a student.

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Superintendent Joe Dawidzia addressed the school district and parents in a letter, revealing that authorities found inappropriate relations between Hintz and a student.

The School District of Bonduel then contacted law enforcement to conduct an investigation into this "serious situation."

It was discovered that communication between the two didn't take place on school property or digital platforms. During the investigation, the school district placed Hintz on leave as per school policy.

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'The Safety and Well-being of Our Students Remains Our Highest Priority'

photo of school letter
Source: School District of Bonduel

Superintendent Joe Dawidzia detailed the problem in a letter to staff and families.

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"We recognize that this news is deeply concerning for our students, families, staff, and community. Please know that we take these allegations extremely seriously. The safety and well-being of our students remain our highest priority," Dawidzia said in the letter.

This case is the latest in a string of reported female educators having inappropriate relationships with students, much of the time sexual in nature.

The Texas Education Agency recently reported a major increase in reports that lead to an investigation, going from 5,062 in 2025 to 11,829 in 2026. While specifically in Texas, the issue seems to be a nationwide pandemic, with similar cases popping up across the country and elsewhere.

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New Information Has Yet to Be Revealed

Wisconsin state sign
Source: @obsoleteautomotive/Instagram

This case comes on the heels of a Milwaukee teacher getting similar charges.

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It has not yet been revealed how long Hintz had been working at the school filled with young children and teens.

Dawidzia said the district will continue to cooperate with investigators and stay in touch with police. Authorities have not released additional information.

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Kaitlyn Hintz Awaits Arraignment

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Kaitlyn Hintz and family, friends
Source: Kaitlyn Hintz/Facebook

Hintz was booked into Shawano County Jail on multiple charges.

Hintz is scheduled to make her initial court appearance later this week.

The school district continues to encourage staff, students, and families to tell a school administrator or use the Speak Up, Speak Out hotline to report any concerns about student safety or inappropriate conduct.

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