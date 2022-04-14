Lola has always denied his accusations, with her attorney claiming they maintained a relationship before and after the alleged assaults took place.

"After this last incident were all the text messages which show a continuation of their relationship, but now it’s clear she feels hurt and abused by this fellow because while all of this is going on she moves from her apartment in Manhattan and moves into an apartment that he owns and she is a neighbor of his now,” Lola's lawyer told The Post at the time.

"They take trips upstate and this is after he alleged that she committed the sexual crimes against him,” he continued. “She was working for him 24/7. She was on call every single second of every day — on weekends, writing press releases for him.”

Akinnagbe has yet to respond to the lawsuit.