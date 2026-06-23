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Home > Exclusives > William Shatner
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EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner, 95, Facing Final Frontier — How 50-Pound Weight Gain Could Carry Grave Consequences for 'Star Trek' Icon

william shatners pound weight gain health concerns
Source: MEGA

William Shatner's 50-pound weight gain is raising concerns about potential health risks at 95.

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June 23 2026, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET

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Star Trek icon William Shatner is being warned to either shed weight or crash and burn.

The 95-year-old actor has dangerously packed on more than 50 pounds of fat on his 5-foot-8 frame in just the last three months, witnesses and a top doc told RadarOnline.com.

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Witnesses said William Shatner appeared to struggle getting out of a car before attending The Hollywood Show in Burbank.
Source: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Witnesses said William Shatner appeared to struggle getting out of a car before attending The Hollywood Show in Burbank.

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As recently as March, the slimmed-down star looked to be half the man he used to be, shocking his fans at the sci-fi Saturn Awards in L.A.

But he appears to have reverted to his roly-poly self after being spotted by an eagle-eyed RadarOnline.com photographer at The Hollywood Show on May 30 in Burbank, Calif., struggling to squeeze himself out of a car and shuffling into the venue.

"I think he's just letting his health go," said the shocked source. "It looks like he gained all the weight in his stomach. He had trouble getting out of the car because his stomach was in the way. He practically rolled out – that's how fat he looked!"

What's more, the insider says the slow-moving Capt. Kirk looked pale, walked like a penguin and "I could hear him moaning and groaning as he lifted his leg just to step up to the curb."

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Dr. Gabe Mirkin said Shatner's recent weight gain could put the 'Star Trek' actor at higher risk for diabetes and a heart attack.
Source: GilbertFlores@Broadimage / MEGA

Dr. Gabe Mirkin said Shatner's recent weight gain could put the 'Star Trek' actor at higher risk for diabetes and a heart attack.

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"My professional opinion is he has to diet or he's going to die," said longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Shatner.

Mirkin, who compared recent photos of the actor to pics of him at the March 8 awards show, estimated Shatner appears about 50 pounds heavier.

"He's at a very high risk for diabetes and a heart attack because of his belly size," he told RadarOnline.com.

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