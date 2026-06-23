EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner, 95, Facing Final Frontier — How 50-Pound Weight Gain Could Carry Grave Consequences for 'Star Trek' Icon

As recently as March, the slimmed-down star looked to be half the man he used to be, shocking his fans at the sci-fi Saturn Awards in L.A.

But he appears to have reverted to his roly-poly self after being spotted by an eagle-eyed RadarOnline.com photographer at The Hollywood Show on May 30 in Burbank, Calif., struggling to squeeze himself out of a car and shuffling into the venue.

"I think he's just letting his health go," said the shocked source. "It looks like he gained all the weight in his stomach. He had trouble getting out of the car because his stomach was in the way. He practically rolled out – that's how fat he looked!"

What's more, the insider says the slow-moving Capt. Kirk looked pale, walked like a penguin and "I could hear him moaning and groaning as he lifted his leg just to step up to the curb."