EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner Sparks Fears Over Driving Distractions
Oct. 19 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
William Shatner is boldly going where few 95-year-old men have ever gone before – rolling through L.A. traffic while blabbing on his cell phone – leaving concerned insiders wondering if it's time to take the keys away from the captain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Star Trek legend was spotted piloting his devoted crew of Dobermans in a spin through the San Fernando Valley on a recent sunny afternoon, while keeping communication channels open along the way.
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"His driving was pretty scary, he was on the phone most of the time and really gunning it," said an exclusive eyewitness.
Unfortunately, the captain of the Enterprise's flight pattern often crossed into the Forbidden Zone as one onlooker said he was speeding and at one point nearly crashed when he allegedly made an illegal turn and nearly ran into another motorist who had to slam on the brakes to avoid contact with the still high-flying senior citizen.
A source said the cut-off driver was spotted screaming at Shatner out of his window and raising his hands in dismay – but Shatner's reps refute the claim, saying it was "in fact, a passionate fan seeking an autograph."
An insider on the scene added the Blue Origin space flight vet's voyage included a stop at one of his favorite destinations – a toupee salon.
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And while some of the onlookers seemed a bit miffed with Shatner's wobbly flight pattern, his dogs received first-class treatment on the trip. At one point he hopped out of the car to give one of them a kiss on the lips through the window.
Despite the lack of mishaps, an insider said Shatner's wife, Elizabeth [Martin], 67, is concerned about his driving and is pushing him to give up the pilot's seat.
"But it's up to him, ultimately," a source shared.