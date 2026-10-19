EXCLUSIVE: William Shatner Sparks Fears Over Driving Distractions

"His driving was pretty scary, he was on the phone most of the time and really gunning it," said an exclusive eyewitness.

Unfortunately, the captain of the Enterprise's flight pattern often crossed into the Forbidden Zone as one onlooker said he was speeding and at one point nearly crashed when he allegedly made an illegal turn and nearly ran into another motorist who had to slam on the brakes to avoid contact with the still high-flying senior citizen.

A source said the cut-off driver was spotted screaming at Shatner out of his window and raising his hands in dismay – but Shatner's reps refute the claim, saying it was "in fact, a passionate fan seeking an autograph."

An insider on the scene added the Blue Origin space flight vet's voyage included a stop at one of his favorite destinations – a toupee salon.