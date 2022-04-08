Will Smith's 'Independence Day' Co-Star Vivica A. Fox Doesn't Believe Academy Should Take His Oscar Away After Slap
Will Smith has an ally in Vivica A. Fox. The 57-year-old actress tells Radar exclusively that she does not believe the Academy should strip him of his Best Actor Oscar.
Radar caught up with Vivica at the Avalon in Hollywood for Thursday's American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert, where we asked her about the slap heard around the world.
Vivica and Will starred alongside each other in the 1996 box office hit, Independence Day, and she had some thoughts to share on his assault against Chris Rock during the live broadcast of the 94th annual Academy Awards last month.
Will is facing mounting backlash for hitting Rock across the face over a joke the comedian told about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science has been scrambling to figure out the appropriate action to take against the actor.
There's a potential "indefinite ban" from Oscar ceremonies and nominations looming over Will's head. It's also being reported that the Academy could take away his Oscar win for King Richard.
On the eve before the organization is set to announce its decision, Vivica addressed the issue with Radar and defended her friend.
"Will is an amazing man. He made a mistake, an absolutely big one," Vivica told us. "What I loved about his statement is that he said I will take full responsibility for my foolish actions, so we have to see where the chips will fall."
When asked if Will made the right call by resigning from the Academy, the actress said she believes it was necessary for him.
"I think it was Will just waking up the next day and saying, 'Wow, the biggest night of my life. I kind of blew it for a lot of people.'"
Reassuring Radar that Will is an "amazing man," Vivica went on to tell us she thinks he should be allowed to keep his Oscar.
"I mean Roman Polanski and some rapists still got their Oscars," she responded when asked about the possible punishment. "No, no, but he will definitely face some form of punishment that will affect him more greatly than taking the Oscar, which he earned."
Vivica didn't only praise her former co-star. She also commended Rock for being "a class act."
"The fact a brawl didn't break out is amazing. The natural reaction when someone hits you is to hit back but the fact he stood up there like a class act, took it, and then presented the award, we should always commend him for being a class act," she said of Rock.
Ending her interview, Vivica doubled down on her love for Will amid his controversy.
"We wish him well," she told Radar. "We really do and I honestly believe that this is just a huge wake-up call." Declaring, "he will be back," Vivica added, "We still have love for you, Will. Got nothin' but love. Things happen."
The Academy is expected to announce its decision on Friday.