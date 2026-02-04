Livid Wife 'Cuts Husband's Manhood Off and Stabs Him to Death' — Before Making a Bizarre Store Run With Blood-Soaked Hands

The mother-of-two was arrested in connection with the death of her 67-year-old partner in northern Spain.

"The Ertzaintza went to a home in the Uribarri neighborhood of Bilbao after receiving a report of a suspected homicide," local police said in a press release. "Officers found the body of a man inside with clear signs of having suffered a violent death.

"A 55-year-old woman of Latin American origin was also at the home, who said that she had killed her partner, for which she was arrested on suspicion of murder."

Local journalist Alfonso Egea expounded on X: "A woman has handed herself in in Bilbao after stabbing her husband to death and amputating his genitals.

"After the crime, she went shopping with bloodstained hands."