Livid Wife 'Cuts Husband's Manhood Off and Stabs Him to Death' — Before Making a Bizarre Store Run With Blood-Soaked Hands
Feb. 4 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
An apparently jealous wife brutally cut off her husband's p--- and proceeded to stab him to death, before calmly going grocery shopping, still with blood-covered hands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The woman reportedly confessed to the killing hours later when police arrived.
'A Violent Death'
The mother-of-two was arrested in connection with the death of her 67-year-old partner in northern Spain.
"The Ertzaintza went to a home in the Uribarri neighborhood of Bilbao after receiving a report of a suspected homicide," local police said in a press release. "Officers found the body of a man inside with clear signs of having suffered a violent death.
"A 55-year-old woman of Latin American origin was also at the home, who said that she had killed her partner, for which she was arrested on suspicion of murder."
Local journalist Alfonso Egea expounded on X: "A woman has handed herself in in Bilbao after stabbing her husband to death and amputating his genitals.
"After the crime, she went shopping with bloodstained hands."
The woman's grown daughter called police after her mother confessed to the crime. When the first patrol car showed up, the young woman reportedly shouted in the street: "My mother killed my father!"
Neighbors reportedly stated they had heard shouting coming from the couple’s apartment before the killing.
"I'm in shock. We never expected this, and certainly not in the way it happened," a friend of the couple told reporters. "When I finished work, I would always have a beer or a Moscato on the terrace with them.
"They talked, they laughed. There has to be something behind this. No one knows what happens inside people’s homes. They seemed like a normal couple, not toxic at all."
A Similar Attack in South Korea
The story comes on the heels of another vengeful wife who took matters into her own hands when she suspected her husband was having an affair, slicing off the man's genitals and flushing them down a toilet. However, the victim stood by his wife and asked the court to cut her some slack when sentencing her.
According to local reports, a 50-year-old man drinking alone at a coffee shop in South Korea fell asleep. That's when his 58-year-old wife and her 40-year-old son-in-law rushed in and tied him up with a rope and industrial tape.
The woman then stabbed her husband around 50 times before using a sharp weapon to sever his manhood, pilfer his package, and flush it down the café toilet, also severing the possibility of surgical reattachment.
Husband Makes Plea for Leniency
Emergency responders later found the man and rushed him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and survived, though he was left with lasting physical and psychological injuries.
Before her formal sentencing last week, the husband asked the court not to go hard on her, and his plea for leniency was apparently taken into account when she was given seven years in prison. Her son-in-law was jailed for four years for his role.