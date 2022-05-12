Why Tom Cruise's Former 'Top Gun' Costar Kelly McGillis Wasn't Asked Back For The Sequel

In 2019, McGillis had broken her silence on not returning for the sequel. "They did not [reach out], nor do I think they would ever," she said to Entertainment Tonight, noting there are no hard feelings. "I'm old and I'm fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is, and that is not what that whole scene is about."

The actress continued, "I'd much rather feel absolutely secure in my skin and who and what I am at my age, as opposed to placing a value on all that other stuff."

As for whether she would be going to see the film upon its release, McGillis made it clear that it's not one of her main priorities, stating, "I'm not racing to the theater, and I'm not racing away from the theater to see it."

Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters on May 24.