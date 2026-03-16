EXCLUSIVE: Whoopi Goldberg's Latest Whopper! Tape Exposes Her Defense of Sex Offender Director

But in a shocking 2009 View clip that recently appeared on the X social media channel, Goldberg seemed to defend Polanski, now 92 and living in France, to then co-host Sherri Shepherd.

"I know it wasn't rape rape," the Sister Act actress blurted back then. "I think it was something else, but I don't believe that it was rape rape."

Goldberg then noted they needed more information and added: "All I'm trying to get you to understand is we're talking about what someone did and what they were charged with.

"We have to say what it actually was, not what we thought it was."

But Shepherd wasn't letting Polanski off the hook, saying: "He gave her quaaludes, he gave her champagne, she was drugged, she was 13 years old."