Who Are Susan Dell's Kids?
Oct. 16 2026, Published 2:57 p.m. ET
Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell and his wife, Susan Dell, have four children together: daughters Alexa, Kira and Juliette and son Zachary “Zach” Dell.
The family raised their children in Austin, Texas, where the siblings have since pursued careers ranging from water sustainability and energy technology to equestrian sports.
The family has drawn fresh attention following Susan’s Oct. 7 appearance at the White House with Michael and President Donald Trump.
The event focused on the couple’s $6.25 billion commitment to Trump Accounts, but online discussion also centered on Susan’s facial expressions and appearance.
RadarOnline.com can reveal all about the couple's four children.
About Michael and Susan Dell's Children
Michael and Susan married in 1989 and have generally kept their family life private. Their four children have nonetheless established identities outside their father’s technology empire, with several becoming involved in business and other professional pursuits.
About Kira and Juliette Dell
Kira Dell is the founder and CEO of Adaptive Waters, an Austin-based company focused on helping commercial and industrial facilities capture, treat, and reuse water from sources including rainwater, graywater, and air-conditioning condensate.
She also serves on the board of Texas Water Trade.
Juliette Dell has pursued competitive equestrian sports. She married Chase Chamberlin, co-founder of Commonwealth Sports, in March 2024.
Her professional interests have also included internships with Dell Technologies and Hermès before she focused more heavily on riding.
Alexa Dell and her Marriage, Children
Alexa Dell has had the highest public profile among the siblings. She attended Columbia University before leaving in 2013 to pursue opportunities in technology and later advised Bumble on branding. She also made headlines during her past relationship with Tinder co-founder Sean Rad.
In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Alexa credited her father with teaching her that “hard work is really the foundation of success.”
Alexa married Frédéric Choquette in March 2025 in Hawaii. She is also a mother of two: son Lucien, born in 2019, and a daughter born in February 2026.
About Zachary Dell
Zach Dell has followed an entrepreneurial path through the energy sector. He co-founded Austin-based Base Power in 2023, and the company provides home battery systems that supply backup electricity while supporting the power grid.
In August 2026, Base Power raised $1 billion in a Series D funding round, lifting its valuation to $13 billion from $4 billion in less than a year, according to Fortune. Zach told the publication, “We want to bring Base to every neighborhood in America over time.”