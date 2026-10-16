Who Are Susan Dell's Kids?

Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell and his wife, Susan Dell, have four children together: daughters Alexa, Kira and Juliette and son Zachary “Zach” Dell.

The family raised their children in Austin, Texas, where the siblings have since pursued careers ranging from water sustainability and energy technology to equestrian sports.

The family has drawn fresh attention following Susan’s Oct. 7 appearance at the White House with Michael and President Donald Trump.

The event focused on the couple’s $6.25 billion commitment to Trump Accounts, but online discussion also centered on Susan’s facial expressions and appearance.

RadarOnline.com can reveal all about the couple's four children.