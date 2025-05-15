EXCLUSIVE: Whitney Houston and Tragic Daughter Bobbi Brown MURDER Fears — With Damning Evidence 'Hidden in Their Autopsies'

John A. Carman, a former Secret Service agent turned law enforcement consultant, also noted how authorities refused to release their findings after "Krissi" passed away in July 2015, saying it "smacks of a double cover-up."

He pointed to the eerie parallels in their deaths as reason to launch a murder probe.

Carman previously said: "Whitney ends up dead in a bathtub, covered with bruises, under hinky circumstances.

"Three years later, her daughter dies in a bathtub, covered with bruises, under hinky circumstances.

"There’s a common theme – massive amounts of drugs they used and ruthless dealers who wanted to be paid."