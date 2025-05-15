EXCLUSIVE: Whitney Houston and Tragic Daughter Bobbi Brown MURDER Fears — With Damning Evidence 'Hidden in Their Autopsies'
Whitney Houston and daughter Bobbi Kristina were believed to have been silenced – and the truth may be locked away for good.
The singer's sister-in-law Leolah Brown has said their deaths, nearly identical, were "no accident" – and the evidence was right there in the autopsies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
John A. Carman, a former Secret Service agent turned law enforcement consultant, also noted how authorities refused to release their findings after "Krissi" passed away in July 2015, saying it "smacks of a double cover-up."
He pointed to the eerie parallels in their deaths as reason to launch a murder probe.
Carman previously said: "Whitney ends up dead in a bathtub, covered with bruises, under hinky circumstances.
"Three years later, her daughter dies in a bathtub, covered with bruises, under hinky circumstances.
"There’s a common theme – massive amounts of drugs they used and ruthless dealers who wanted to be paid."
He also noted "several of the same people," including Bobbi's boyfriend at the time, Nick Gordon, were present when both she and her mother died.
An autopsy determined Whitney died of accidental drowning, with cocaine as a factor, in a Beverly Hills hotel suite in February 2012.
A month later, Leolah claimed the death was no accident and expressed fears for the singer's daughter.
After Krissi was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her Roswell, Ga., home on January 31 and died six months later, Leolah became suspicious again.
She said: "I believe somebody killed my niece, just like they killed her mother."
Her death was ruled as resulting from lobar pneumonia caused by drug intoxication and immersion in water.
Bobby Places Blame on Ex-Boyfriend
Additionally, Krissi's father, Bobby Brown, has spoken openly about who he believes was behind his daughter's murder – pointing fingers right at her then-boyfriend.
Last month, the Grammy winner and Whitney's ex tore back the band-aid once more, saying Krissi "didn't have to go the way she went."
While appearing on a podcast, the 56-year-old delved into the charity he established in honor of his daughter, called the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House.
Bobby said the charity serves as "a safe haven for domestic violence abused women and abused children and men," offering housing for "women in need to get out of their relationships."
The singer then said he runs the charity because he's "seen too much of it," relating to his late daughter.
He added: "What the young man did to her was unbelievable. I don't want to see any other families have to go through what I went through, or have to bury a loved one ever again."
Bobby alluded to Gordon, who was never criminally charged in her death, but was found legally responsible in a civil wrongful death lawsuit filed by her estate.
The lawsuit accused him of giving Bobbi a "toxic cocktail" that rendered her unconscious before placing her face-down in a bathtub. In 2016, a judge ruled against Nick by default after he failed to appear in court, and he was ordered to pay $36million in damages.
Gordon denied the allegations until his own death in 2020 from a heroin overdose.
Bobby Connects the Dots in Whitney & Krissi's Deaths
Bobby has consistently called out Nick's involvement in his daughter's death, believing he was fully responsible.
He previously said: "It's not a mystery to me. The same thing that happened to my daughter is what happened to Whitney. There's only one person that was around both occasions."
During a 2021 interview, he similarly explained: "(Nick) was the only one there (in) both situations; with my ex-wife and my daughter, and they both died the same way."
Brown confirmed his belief that Nick supplied both Whitney and their daughter with the drugs that led to their deaths, saying: "This is my opinion of who I think this young man was.
"Being around my daughter and being around my ex-wife, I think he was more so a provider of (makes air quotes) party favors."
Brown revealed he only discovered the alleged abuse Bobbi suffered at the hands of Nick after her death, and said he never had the chance to confront him because he was in rehab at the time.